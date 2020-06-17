12685 Savannah Creek Drive - 257

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage guest parking tennis court

Well laid out unit with Slate and Hardwood floors. Two full baths, with in unit laundry room and attached 2 car garage with storage. The kitchen features modern stainless appliances and granite counter tops. Large patio with sun and shade boasting a large closet with room for two bikes. Open layout great for entertaining, plenty of guest parking and a first floor entry.

Newer construction with modern amenities, pool, fitness room, in a well maintained complex. Fantastic location in Sabre Springs, quiet spot but close to the 15, Poway Center and Sabre Springs shopping. Walk to the park and school, right next to open space trails.