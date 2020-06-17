All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 12685 Savannah Creek Drive - 257.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12685 Savannah Creek Drive - 257
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:58 PM

12685 Savannah Creek Drive - 257

12685 Savannah Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Sabre Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12685 Savannah Creek Drive, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
tennis court
Well laid out unit with Slate and Hardwood floors. Two full baths, with in unit laundry room and attached 2 car garage with storage. The kitchen features modern stainless appliances and granite counter tops. Large patio with sun and shade boasting a large closet with room for two bikes. Open layout great for entertaining, plenty of guest parking and a first floor entry.
Newer construction with modern amenities, pool, fitness room, in a well maintained complex. Fantastic location in Sabre Springs, quiet spot but close to the 15, Poway Center and Sabre Springs shopping. Walk to the park and school, right next to open space trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12685 Savannah Creek Drive - 257 have any available units?
12685 Savannah Creek Drive - 257 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12685 Savannah Creek Drive - 257 have?
Some of 12685 Savannah Creek Drive - 257's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12685 Savannah Creek Drive - 257 currently offering any rent specials?
12685 Savannah Creek Drive - 257 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12685 Savannah Creek Drive - 257 pet-friendly?
No, 12685 Savannah Creek Drive - 257 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12685 Savannah Creek Drive - 257 offer parking?
Yes, 12685 Savannah Creek Drive - 257 offers parking.
Does 12685 Savannah Creek Drive - 257 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12685 Savannah Creek Drive - 257 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12685 Savannah Creek Drive - 257 have a pool?
Yes, 12685 Savannah Creek Drive - 257 has a pool.
Does 12685 Savannah Creek Drive - 257 have accessible units?
No, 12685 Savannah Creek Drive - 257 does not have accessible units.
Does 12685 Savannah Creek Drive - 257 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12685 Savannah Creek Drive - 257 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University