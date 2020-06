Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

SINGLE LEVEL 2 BEDROOM WITH ATTACHED GARAGE! - Conveniently located right off Poway Rd and the 15 and 56. This ground floor 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is just right. Featuring a master suite, open concept kitchen/living area, a fireplace, attached one car garage, in unit laundry and a covered patio. End unit facing open green space. Trash is included. Call us today to take a look! 619-746-6547 x105.



(RLNE4864936)