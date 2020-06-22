12671 Cabezon Pl.

Amenities
Highly Desirable House in Rancho Penasquitos! - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath house is located in the highly desirable Rancho Penasquitos community. The convenient location is less than 5 minutes from the 15 and 56 freeway and boasts a large 1/2 acre yard.t-friendly.
The spacious home is on a quiet cul-de-sac and has a large front driveway and a two car attached garage great for storage!
Move in immediately!
Tenant pays for SDG&E, water, trash, and sewer
Refrigerator included without warranty
Washer and dryer hookups
Pets are not preferred
Call today to schedule your showing! (760)736-3600
(RLNE4510893)