San Diego, CA
12671 Cabezon Pl.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12671 Cabezon Pl.

12671 Cabezon Place · No Longer Available
Location

12671 Cabezon Place, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Highly Desirable House in Rancho Penasquitos! - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath house is located in the highly desirable Rancho Penasquitos community. The convenient location is less than 5 minutes from the 15 and 56 freeway and boasts a large 1/2 acre yard.t-friendly.

The spacious home is on a quiet cul-de-sac and has a large front driveway and a two car attached garage great for storage!

Move in immediately!
Tenant pays for SDG&E, water, trash, and sewer
Refrigerator included without warranty
Washer and dryer hookups
Pets are not preferred

Call today to schedule your showing! (760)736-3600

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4510893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12671 Cabezon Pl. have any available units?
12671 Cabezon Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12671 Cabezon Pl. have?
Some of 12671 Cabezon Pl.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12671 Cabezon Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
12671 Cabezon Pl. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12671 Cabezon Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 12671 Cabezon Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 12671 Cabezon Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 12671 Cabezon Pl. does offer parking.
Does 12671 Cabezon Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12671 Cabezon Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12671 Cabezon Pl. have a pool?
No, 12671 Cabezon Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 12671 Cabezon Pl. have accessible units?
No, 12671 Cabezon Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 12671 Cabezon Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12671 Cabezon Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
