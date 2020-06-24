All apartments in San Diego
12655 Camino Mira Del Mar

12655 Camino Mira Del Mar · No Longer Available
Location

12655 Camino Mira Del Mar, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
sauna
tennis court
Highly upgraded spacious 2B/2B upper level Condo in Del Mar Villas.Pretty Kitchen with granite counter tops,cherry wood cabinets,tile floors,stainless-steel appliances opens to DR/LR.Fresh painted interior walls.Spacious balcony,large windows in the LR and MBR w/view of mature greenery and trees,Large DR and MBR with ceiling fans,Mirrored wardrobe doors.Community tennis courts/pools/spas/sauna/club house/laundry/fitness.Walk to top schools,shops and restaurants,minutes to beaches and easy freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12655 Camino Mira Del Mar have any available units?
12655 Camino Mira Del Mar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12655 Camino Mira Del Mar have?
Some of 12655 Camino Mira Del Mar's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12655 Camino Mira Del Mar currently offering any rent specials?
12655 Camino Mira Del Mar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12655 Camino Mira Del Mar pet-friendly?
No, 12655 Camino Mira Del Mar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12655 Camino Mira Del Mar offer parking?
No, 12655 Camino Mira Del Mar does not offer parking.
Does 12655 Camino Mira Del Mar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12655 Camino Mira Del Mar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12655 Camino Mira Del Mar have a pool?
Yes, 12655 Camino Mira Del Mar has a pool.
Does 12655 Camino Mira Del Mar have accessible units?
No, 12655 Camino Mira Del Mar does not have accessible units.
Does 12655 Camino Mira Del Mar have units with dishwashers?
No, 12655 Camino Mira Del Mar does not have units with dishwashers.
