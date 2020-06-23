All apartments in San Diego
12650-115 Carmel Country Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12650-115 Carmel Country Road

12650 Carmel Country Rd · No Longer Available
Location

12650 Carmel Country Rd, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
12650-115 Carmel Country Road Available 02/01/19 2 Story house in Antares Community - -Community Pool/Gym
-2 Car garage
-Wood Floors
-1700 sf
-Pets Negotiable
-Washer/Dryer Hookups

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE3339058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12650-115 Carmel Country Road have any available units?
12650-115 Carmel Country Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12650-115 Carmel Country Road have?
Some of 12650-115 Carmel Country Road's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12650-115 Carmel Country Road currently offering any rent specials?
12650-115 Carmel Country Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12650-115 Carmel Country Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 12650-115 Carmel Country Road is pet friendly.
Does 12650-115 Carmel Country Road offer parking?
Yes, 12650-115 Carmel Country Road does offer parking.
Does 12650-115 Carmel Country Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12650-115 Carmel Country Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12650-115 Carmel Country Road have a pool?
Yes, 12650-115 Carmel Country Road has a pool.
Does 12650-115 Carmel Country Road have accessible units?
No, 12650-115 Carmel Country Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12650-115 Carmel Country Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 12650-115 Carmel Country Road does not have units with dishwashers.
