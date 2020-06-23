Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage gym pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

12650-115 Carmel Country Road Available 02/01/19 2 Story house in Antares Community - -Community Pool/Gym

-2 Car garage

-Wood Floors

-1700 sf

-Pets Negotiable

-Washer/Dryer Hookups



Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)



Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:

Logan Family Properties

(858) 695-0123



*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*



**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**



For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!

LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html



Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779



(RLNE3339058)