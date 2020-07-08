Amenities

12637 Gibraltar Dr Available 07/10/20 4-BEDROOM ON 1+ ACRE WITH BEAUTIFUL VIEW!!! - POWAY / RANCHO BERNARDO - ***PLEASE READ ENTIRE DESCRIPTION BEFORE CALLING***



This 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom house with 3 car garage (bonus room & bathroom built into the 1 car garage), swimming pool and private tennis court rents for $4745/mo. It sits on 1.4 acres on a hill with beautiful surrounding views. The kitchen has an over-sized fridge and freezer (with an extra combo fridge/freezer in the garage), 2 dishwashers, a pot filler above the stove-top, a great 6 burner gas stove, a double wall oven, built in microwave, large island, and a water bottle filler to keep you well hydrated. The home has separate central HVAC systems for each level of the house with separate thermostats. The Solar Panels on the roof of the home have paid for most of the property's electric bill for the past several years. The Elementary School is within walking distance and the property is zoned for Chaparral Elementary, Bernardo Heights Middle School, and Rancho Bernardo High School - all in the Poway Unified School District which is one of the best districts in San Diego.



A Rancho Bernardo Swimming and Tennis Club membership is included for the rest of 2020. This club includes a swimming pool, spa, tennis courts, clubhouse, playground, BBQ, pickle ball, racquetball, basketball, pottery, wood shop (at extra cost per year), pool tables, ping pong, football, exercise room with equipment for cardio and strength training.



UNIT INFORMATION:

Utilities: TRASH INCLUDED (TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL OTHER UTILITIES)

Parking/Storage: 3 CAR GARAGE + 5 DRIVEWAY PARKING LOCATIONS

AC: CENTRAL (2 SEPARATE UNITS- 1 COOLS/HEATS UPSTAIRS & 1 COOLS/HEATS DOWNSTAIRS)

Laundry: STACKABLE WASHER/DRYER IN DOWNSTAIRS LAUNDRY ROOM

Pet Policy: NO PETS



SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY BEGIN 5/27/2020

TO APPLY:

Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com/available-properties to find the unit you are looking for and click "Apply Now". All our applications are done online through our company website. Be sure to pay the $35 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.



REQUIREMENTS TO RENT:

1. Minimum household gross income of 2.8x the monthly rent.

2. A good credit score and clean history (625 minimum).

3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include assistance such as food stamps, child support - call for clarification if necessary.

4. A Social Security Number (SSN) or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN).

5. Valid, current, government issued Photo ID.

6. You must obtain or currently have and be willing to transfer renter's insurance.



$35 Application fee is NOT refundable.

Units are rented to the best qualified applicant when assessed using the requirements to rent. Conditional approval may be possible for people that do not meet all requirements. Applicants that do not meet all requirements will be subordinate to fully qualified applicants.



No Pets Allowed



