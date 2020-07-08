All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

12637 Gibraltar Dr

12637 Gibraltar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12637 Gibraltar Drive, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
pool table
racquetball court
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
12637 Gibraltar Dr Available 07/10/20 4-BEDROOM ON 1+ ACRE WITH BEAUTIFUL VIEW!!! - POWAY / RANCHO BERNARDO - ***PLEASE READ ENTIRE DESCRIPTION BEFORE CALLING***

This 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom house with 3 car garage (bonus room & bathroom built into the 1 car garage), swimming pool and private tennis court rents for $4745/mo. It sits on 1.4 acres on a hill with beautiful surrounding views. The kitchen has an over-sized fridge and freezer (with an extra combo fridge/freezer in the garage), 2 dishwashers, a pot filler above the stove-top, a great 6 burner gas stove, a double wall oven, built in microwave, large island, and a water bottle filler to keep you well hydrated. The home has separate central HVAC systems for each level of the house with separate thermostats. The Solar Panels on the roof of the home have paid for most of the property's electric bill for the past several years. The Elementary School is within walking distance and the property is zoned for Chaparral Elementary, Bernardo Heights Middle School, and Rancho Bernardo High School - all in the Poway Unified School District which is one of the best districts in San Diego.

A Rancho Bernardo Swimming and Tennis Club membership is included for the rest of 2020. This club includes a swimming pool, spa, tennis courts, clubhouse, playground, BBQ, pickle ball, racquetball, basketball, pottery, wood shop (at extra cost per year), pool tables, ping pong, football, exercise room with equipment for cardio and strength training.

UNIT INFORMATION:
Utilities: TRASH INCLUDED (TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL OTHER UTILITIES)
Parking/Storage: 3 CAR GARAGE + 5 DRIVEWAY PARKING LOCATIONS
AC: CENTRAL (2 SEPARATE UNITS- 1 COOLS/HEATS UPSTAIRS & 1 COOLS/HEATS DOWNSTAIRS)
Laundry: STACKABLE WASHER/DRYER IN DOWNSTAIRS LAUNDRY ROOM
Pet Policy: NO PETS

Please visit our website to view all the units, information, and the links referenced below. www(dot)JensenPropertiesSD(dot)com/available-properties

SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY BEGIN 5/27/2020
Create an account on www.Rently.com to Self Tour When Available
Here is a video that shows how Rently works. www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8

TO APPLY:
Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com/available-properties to find the unit you are looking for and click "Apply Now". All our applications are done online through our company website. Be sure to pay the $35 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.

REQUIREMENTS TO RENT:
1. Minimum household gross income of 2.8x the monthly rent.
2. A good credit score and clean history (625 minimum).
3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include assistance such as food stamps, child support - call for clarification if necessary.
4. A Social Security Number (SSN) or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN).
5. Valid, current, government issued Photo ID.
6. You must obtain or currently have and be willing to transfer renter's insurance.

$35 Application fee is NOT refundable.
Units are rented to the best qualified applicant when assessed using the requirements to rent. Conditional approval may be possible for people that do not meet all requirements. Applicants that do not meet all requirements will be subordinate to fully qualified applicants.

Tenant FAQs: https://jensenpropertiessd.com/tenant-faqs

Jensen Properties San Diego, Inc.
info@JensenPropertiesSD.com
(858) 449-7294
https://jensenpropertiessd.com/
CA BRE License #01902511

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5807685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12637 Gibraltar Dr have any available units?
12637 Gibraltar Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12637 Gibraltar Dr have?
Some of 12637 Gibraltar Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12637 Gibraltar Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12637 Gibraltar Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12637 Gibraltar Dr pet-friendly?
No, 12637 Gibraltar Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12637 Gibraltar Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12637 Gibraltar Dr offers parking.
Does 12637 Gibraltar Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12637 Gibraltar Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12637 Gibraltar Dr have a pool?
Yes, 12637 Gibraltar Dr has a pool.
Does 12637 Gibraltar Dr have accessible units?
No, 12637 Gibraltar Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12637 Gibraltar Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12637 Gibraltar Dr has units with dishwashers.

