12636 Caminito Radiante

Refreshed 4 Bed / 3 Bath Home in Gated Palacio Del Mar Golf Course Community, VACANT FOR VIEWING NOW! - VACANT FOR VIEWING NOW & AVAILABLE MAY 5th, 2020!



Recently refreshed and spacious 4br/3ba home in the gated and private Palacio Del Mar Golf Course community! Vaulted ceilings throughout give this home bright and airy feel. Wood flooring, along with new neutral tile and carpet throughout create seamless transitions between rooms. The open kitchen and family room areas are perfect for both the day-to-day or when its time to entertain! The oversized master bedroom features open en suite bathroom with large soaking tub, separate shower and walk-in closets.



Great location with easy access to 56 freeway and Interstate 5. Close to shopping, theatres, schools, and much more. And let's not forget about the gym, swimming pools, parks, tennis and basketball courts, golf course, trails and more! All in the award-winning Del Mar school district!



Call 888-692-3886 and press option 3 for your showing today! You must leave a message with your availability along with your name and contact phone number and our showing agent will return your call in the order it was received.



$40 application fee per person. Lease until 7/31/2021 with the option to renew for an additional year. Credit Criteria 700+



Advantage Team Property Management/bre lic 01387165

www.advantageteamrealestate.com/rentals



