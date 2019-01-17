All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 12636 Caminito Radiante.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12636 Caminito Radiante
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

12636 Caminito Radiante

12636 Caminito Radiante · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12636 Caminito Radiante, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Refreshed 4 Bed / 3 Bath Home in Gated Palacio Del Mar Golf Course Community, VACANT FOR VIEWING NOW! - VACANT FOR VIEWING NOW & AVAILABLE MAY 5th, 2020!

Recently refreshed and spacious 4br/3ba home in the gated and private Palacio Del Mar Golf Course community! Vaulted ceilings throughout give this home bright and airy feel. Wood flooring, along with new neutral tile and carpet throughout create seamless transitions between rooms. The open kitchen and family room areas are perfect for both the day-to-day or when its time to entertain! The oversized master bedroom features open en suite bathroom with large soaking tub, separate shower and walk-in closets.

Great location with easy access to 56 freeway and Interstate 5. Close to shopping, theatres, schools, and much more. And let's not forget about the gym, swimming pools, parks, tennis and basketball courts, golf course, trails and more! All in the award-winning Del Mar school district!

Call 888-692-3886 and press option 3 for your showing today! You must leave a message with your availability along with your name and contact phone number and our showing agent will return your call in the order it was received.

$40 application fee per person. Lease until 7/31/2021 with the option to renew for an additional year. Credit Criteria 700+

Sorry, No Pets Allowed.

Advantage Team Property Management/bre lic 01387165
www.advantageteamrealestate.com/rentals

Check us out on Facebook + Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/advantageteam
https://www.facebook.com/advantageteamRE

Unit Features:Microwave/ Hardwood floors/ Air conditioning/ Refrigerator/ Dishwasher/ Walk-in closets/ Balcony, deck, patio/ Garage parking/ Fenced yard/ Laundry room / hookups/ Fireplace/ Oven / range/ Heat - gas

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4454784)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12636 Caminito Radiante have any available units?
12636 Caminito Radiante doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12636 Caminito Radiante have?
Some of 12636 Caminito Radiante's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12636 Caminito Radiante currently offering any rent specials?
12636 Caminito Radiante is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12636 Caminito Radiante pet-friendly?
No, 12636 Caminito Radiante is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12636 Caminito Radiante offer parking?
Yes, 12636 Caminito Radiante offers parking.
Does 12636 Caminito Radiante have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12636 Caminito Radiante does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12636 Caminito Radiante have a pool?
Yes, 12636 Caminito Radiante has a pool.
Does 12636 Caminito Radiante have accessible units?
No, 12636 Caminito Radiante does not have accessible units.
Does 12636 Caminito Radiante have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12636 Caminito Radiante has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Westbrook Apartments
7134 Schilling Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr
San Diego, CA 92111

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University