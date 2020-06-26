1263 Robinson Avenue #3

Amenities
1 Bd. 1 Ba. Condo in Beautiful Complex in Heart of Hillcrest - Location, Location, Location! Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo located in the Heart of Hillcrest. Steps to shopping, restaurants, night life, Balboa Park and more. This unit has a private balcony, fireplace, washer/dryer in the unit and a fitness room, extra storage space, dishwasher and AC. Two underground and gated Garage parking spaces.
Apartment + Property Amenities:
Air Conditioning
Dishwasher
Dryer
Fireplace
Fitness Room
Flooring: Carpet + Ceramic Tile
Garage
Large Closet
Laundry: In Unit
Microwave Oven
Patio Balcony
Stainless Steel Appliances
Storage Space
Washer
No Pets Allowed
