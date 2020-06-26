All apartments in San Diego
1263 Robinson Avenue #3

Location

1263 Robinson Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
1 Bd. 1 Ba. Condo in Beautiful Complex in Heart of Hillcrest - Location, Location, Location! Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo located in the Heart of Hillcrest. Steps to shopping, restaurants, night life, Balboa Park and more. This unit has a private balcony, fireplace, washer/dryer in the unit and a fitness room, extra storage space, dishwasher and AC. Two underground and gated Garage parking spaces.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4937988)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1263 Robinson Avenue #3 have any available units?
1263 Robinson Avenue #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1263 Robinson Avenue #3 have?
Some of 1263 Robinson Avenue #3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1263 Robinson Avenue #3 currently offering any rent specials?
1263 Robinson Avenue #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1263 Robinson Avenue #3 pet-friendly?
No, 1263 Robinson Avenue #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1263 Robinson Avenue #3 offer parking?
Yes, 1263 Robinson Avenue #3 offers parking.
Does 1263 Robinson Avenue #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1263 Robinson Avenue #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1263 Robinson Avenue #3 have a pool?
No, 1263 Robinson Avenue #3 does not have a pool.
Does 1263 Robinson Avenue #3 have accessible units?
No, 1263 Robinson Avenue #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1263 Robinson Avenue #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1263 Robinson Avenue #3 has units with dishwashers.
