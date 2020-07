Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful 2 Bed, 2 Bath Sabre Springs Townhome with 1 Car Garage - Lovely and bright townhome in San Tropico. 2 bedroom, 2 bath with 1,082 sq ft. featuring central heat and A/C. All appliances including washer/dryer in unit. Fireplace, balcony, 1 car garage plus 1 assigned space. Amenities include sparkling pool and spa. Minimum 1 year lease. Sorry, no pets.



To view this unit, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5618357)