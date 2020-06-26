All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 22 2019 at 1:32 PM

12622 Springbrook Drive

12622 Springbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12622 Springbrook Drive, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

garage
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6d49909020 ---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting www.sandiegorpm.com San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner for the rental of this property. Call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-485-6565 to get additional information. CA DRE# 01859951 2 Car Attached Garage All Major Appliances Included Award Winning Poway Unified School District Community Pool/Spa Park Like Setting

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12622 Springbrook Drive have any available units?
12622 Springbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12622 Springbrook Drive have?
Some of 12622 Springbrook Drive's amenities include garage, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12622 Springbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12622 Springbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12622 Springbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12622 Springbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12622 Springbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12622 Springbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 12622 Springbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12622 Springbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12622 Springbrook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12622 Springbrook Drive has a pool.
Does 12622 Springbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 12622 Springbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12622 Springbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12622 Springbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
