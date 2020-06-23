Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

12617 Pacato Circle S Available 07/01/19 Charming 3Br/2Ba single story Home in GateWood Hills W/Views - Located in GateWood Hills

3Br/2Ba Single Story Home

1797 Sq Ft

Large Living Room

Nice Kitchen W/Island

A/C and F/P and Ceiling Fans

Plantation Shutters

Tile and Carpet

Popcorn Removed

New Paint

Lovley Back Yard W/ Views

Covered Patio in Back Yard

2 Car Garage

Landscaper is included

Poway Schools - Chaparral Elementary - BHMS and RBHS ( Can walk to Chaparral )

RB Swim and Tennis club is included in your lease Swim/Tennis and much more -http://rbstc.com/



** Proof of Renters Insurance is required before Move in**



**No W/D- You bring your own**



Poway Schools - Chaparral Elementary - BHMS and RBHS ( Can walk to Chaparral )



Close to : 4S Ranch/15/56/Poway/Carmel Mountain/Miramar/Shopping/Dining/Entertainment



Call the Leasing office for all showings and for more info: 858-487-5557



Rental of this home in only available through Watson Realty Inc. 858-487-5557. You may also view this home on our website WWW.RentalsWeGotEm.Com. You may email us at Rentals@RentalsWeGotEm.Com.



(RLNE4839853)