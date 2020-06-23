12617 Pacato Cir S, San Diego, CA 92128 Rancho Bernardo
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
12617 Pacato Circle S Available 07/01/19 Charming 3Br/2Ba single story Home in GateWood Hills W/Views - Located in GateWood Hills 3Br/2Ba Single Story Home 1797 Sq Ft Large Living Room Nice Kitchen W/Island A/C and F/P and Ceiling Fans Plantation Shutters Tile and Carpet Popcorn Removed New Paint Lovley Back Yard W/ Views Covered Patio in Back Yard 2 Car Garage Landscaper is included Poway Schools - Chaparral Elementary - BHMS and RBHS ( Can walk to Chaparral ) RB Swim and Tennis club is included in your lease Swim/Tennis and much more -http://rbstc.com/
** Proof of Renters Insurance is required before Move in**
**No W/D- You bring your own**
Poway Schools - Chaparral Elementary - BHMS and RBHS ( Can walk to Chaparral )
Close to : 4S Ranch/15/56/Poway/Carmel Mountain/Miramar/Shopping/Dining/Entertainment
Call the Leasing office for all showings and for more info: 858-487-5557
Rental of this home in only available through Watson Realty Inc. 858-487-5557. You may also view this home on our website WWW.RentalsWeGotEm.Com. You may email us at Rentals@RentalsWeGotEm.Com.
(RLNE4839853)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12617 Pacato Circle S have any available units?
12617 Pacato Circle S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12617 Pacato Circle S have?
Some of 12617 Pacato Circle S's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12617 Pacato Circle S currently offering any rent specials?
12617 Pacato Circle S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12617 Pacato Circle S pet-friendly?
Yes, 12617 Pacato Circle S is pet friendly.
Does 12617 Pacato Circle S offer parking?
Yes, 12617 Pacato Circle S offers parking.
Does 12617 Pacato Circle S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12617 Pacato Circle S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12617 Pacato Circle S have a pool?
Yes, 12617 Pacato Circle S has a pool.
Does 12617 Pacato Circle S have accessible units?
No, 12617 Pacato Circle S does not have accessible units.
Does 12617 Pacato Circle S have units with dishwashers?
No, 12617 Pacato Circle S does not have units with dishwashers.