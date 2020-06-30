All apartments in San Diego
12608 Carmel Country Rd. #27

12608 Carmel Country Road · No Longer Available
Location

12608 Carmel Country Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Two Bed/Two Bath Townhome in Coveted Carmel Valley! - Spacious two bedroom/two-bath townhome in highly desirable Carmel Valley. Open concept living room and kitchen area with two en suite master bedrooms on both levels! Efficiently designed kitchen, cozy gas fireplace, and large dual pane windows with wood blinds throughout. This townhome also comes with a private patio, brand new carpet and in-unit full size washer/dryer. Private two-car tandem garage in addition to open parking throughout the community.

The Elysian complex is an upscale, gated community offering two pools, sun deck, spa, exercise room and more! Elysian residents are within walking distance of several beautiful parks and the Del Mar Highlands Town Center, which includes a movie theatre, restaurants, and a multitude of shopping options. Students attend classes at the highly-rated schools of the Del Mar Union school district. Also nearby is the newly-developed One Paseo, a walkable and vibrant community with a mix of award-winning restaurants, high-end apartments and office space, and over 40 shops to browse.

Call 888-692-3886 and press option 3 for your showing today! You must leave a message with your availability along with your name and contact phone number and our showing agent will return your call in the order it was received.

$40 application fee per person. Credit Criteria 700+

Advantage Team Property Management/bre lic 01387165
www.advantageteamrealestate.com/rentals

Check us out on Facebook + Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/advantageteam
https://www.facebook.com/advantageteamRE

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5390195)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12608 Carmel Country Rd. #27 have any available units?
12608 Carmel Country Rd. #27 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12608 Carmel Country Rd. #27 have?
Some of 12608 Carmel Country Rd. #27's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12608 Carmel Country Rd. #27 currently offering any rent specials?
12608 Carmel Country Rd. #27 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12608 Carmel Country Rd. #27 pet-friendly?
No, 12608 Carmel Country Rd. #27 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12608 Carmel Country Rd. #27 offer parking?
Yes, 12608 Carmel Country Rd. #27 offers parking.
Does 12608 Carmel Country Rd. #27 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12608 Carmel Country Rd. #27 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12608 Carmel Country Rd. #27 have a pool?
Yes, 12608 Carmel Country Rd. #27 has a pool.
Does 12608 Carmel Country Rd. #27 have accessible units?
No, 12608 Carmel Country Rd. #27 does not have accessible units.
Does 12608 Carmel Country Rd. #27 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12608 Carmel Country Rd. #27 does not have units with dishwashers.

