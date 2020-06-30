12608 Carmel Country Rd. #27

Amenities

Two Bed/Two Bath Townhome in Coveted Carmel Valley! - Spacious two bedroom/two-bath townhome in highly desirable Carmel Valley. Open concept living room and kitchen area with two en suite master bedrooms on both levels! Efficiently designed kitchen, cozy gas fireplace, and large dual pane windows with wood blinds throughout. This townhome also comes with a private patio, brand new carpet and in-unit full size washer/dryer. Private two-car tandem garage in addition to open parking throughout the community.



The Elysian complex is an upscale, gated community offering two pools, sun deck, spa, exercise room and more! Elysian residents are within walking distance of several beautiful parks and the Del Mar Highlands Town Center, which includes a movie theatre, restaurants, and a multitude of shopping options. Students attend classes at the highly-rated schools of the Del Mar Union school district. Also nearby is the newly-developed One Paseo, a walkable and vibrant community with a mix of award-winning restaurants, high-end apartments and office space, and over 40 shops to browse.



Call 888-692-3886 and press option 3 for your showing today! You must leave a message with your availability along with your name and contact phone number and our showing agent will return your call in the order it was received.



$40 application fee per person. Credit Criteria 700+



Advantage Team Property Management/bre lic 01387165

www.advantageteamrealestate.com/rentals



No Pets Allowed



