12588 Carmel Creek #32

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 business center clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill guest parking hot tub internet access sauna tennis court

WELCOME HOME - STUNNING LIGHT & BRIGHT CONDO IN BEAUTIFUL COMMUNITY! ACT NOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!! - Call us today to take advantage of this amazing opportunity. Our open floor plan offers all that you need, including all stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and includes the washer and dryer. Centrally located within the beautiful Del Mar Villas Community in Carmel Valley. You will love to call this home yours. Inviting community center, sparkling pools and state of the art fitness room. It is all you need at an incredible price.



This Gorgeous Condo in the Del Mar Villas Community of Carmel Valley Boasts:



- Dishwasher

- Refrigerator

- Stove/Oven

- Microwave

- Granite Countertop

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Washer/Dryer

- Cable Ready

- Open Floor Plan

- New Carpet



Community Features:

-HOA Name is Del Mar Villas Condo Association

- Covered Parking

- Guest Parking

- Business Center

- Clubhouse

- Extra Storage

- Fitness Center

- Swimming Pool

- Spa

- Sauna

- Tennis Courts



ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:

PARKING: On site no restrictions

HOA NAME: Del Mar Villas Condo Association

YEAR BUILT: 1990

MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: #16

FLOOD ZONE:



TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease

- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent of $38 per pet per month

- Tenant to pay gas, electric, internet

- Owner is responsible for HOA, Sewer, Trash, Cable, Gardener, Pool

- Tenant must carry renter's insurance



* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the

form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.



** Applications are only accepted for this property through our

website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications

processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to

our wait-list.



***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and

without any reason.



****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.



***** We process the first full application before moving onto the

next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their

application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere

to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional

paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each

applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also

verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we

will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not

processed. SECTION 8 FRIENDLY



****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not

guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the

lease, etc.



******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available

Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.



******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent

contracted to represent the owner of this property.



********* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give

you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call

us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!! Beyond

Property Management, Inc.



(858) 222-HOME (4663)

California D.R.E. #01854799



(RLNE2503450)