12588 Carmel Creek #32
Last updated April 10 2020 at 3:49 PM

12588 Carmel Creek #32

12588 Carmel Creek Road · (858) 222-4663 ext. 4
Location

12588 Carmel Creek Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 12588 Carmel Creek #32 · Avail. now

$1,888

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 638 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
sauna
tennis court
WELCOME HOME - STUNNING LIGHT & BRIGHT CONDO IN BEAUTIFUL COMMUNITY! ACT NOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!! - Call us today to take advantage of this amazing opportunity. Our open floor plan offers all that you need, including all stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and includes the washer and dryer. Centrally located within the beautiful Del Mar Villas Community in Carmel Valley. You will love to call this home yours. Inviting community center, sparkling pools and state of the art fitness room. It is all you need at an incredible price.

This Gorgeous Condo in the Del Mar Villas Community of Carmel Valley Boasts:

- Dishwasher
- Refrigerator
- Stove/Oven
- Microwave
- Granite Countertop
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Washer/Dryer
- Cable Ready
- Open Floor Plan
- New Carpet

Community Features:
-HOA Name is Del Mar Villas Condo Association
- Covered Parking
- Guest Parking
- Business Center
- Clubhouse
- Extra Storage
- Fitness Center
- Swimming Pool
- Spa
- Sauna
- Tennis Courts

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: On site no restrictions
HOA NAME: Del Mar Villas Condo Association
YEAR BUILT: 1990
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: #16
FLOOD ZONE:

TERMS OF THE LEASE:
- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent of $38 per pet per month
- Tenant to pay gas, electric, internet
- Owner is responsible for HOA, Sewer, Trash, Cable, Gardener, Pool
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the
form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

** Applications are only accepted for this property through our
website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications
processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to
our wait-list.

***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and
without any reason.

****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

***** We process the first full application before moving onto the
next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their
application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere
to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional
paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each
applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also
verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we
will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not
processed. SECTION 8 FRIENDLY

****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not
guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the
lease, etc.

******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available
Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.

******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent
contracted to represent the owner of this property.

********* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give
you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call
us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.
WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!! Beyond
Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)
California D.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE2503450)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

