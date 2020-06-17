12588 Carmel Creek #32

Amenities
WELCOME HOME - STUNNING LIGHT & BRIGHT CONDO IN BEAUTIFUL COMMUNITY! Our open floor plan offers all that you need, including all stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and includes the washer and dryer. Centrally located within the beautiful Del Mar Villas Community in Carmel Valley. Inviting community center, sparkling pools and state of the art fitness room.
This Gorgeous Condo in the Del Mar Villas Community of Carmel Valley Boasts:
- Dishwasher
- Refrigerator
- Stove/Oven
- Microwave
- Granite Countertop
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Washer/Dryer
- Cable Ready
- Open Floor Plan
- New Carpet
Community Features:
-HOA Name is Del Mar Villas Condo Association
- Covered Parking
- Guest Parking
- Business Center
- Clubhouse
- Extra Storage
- Fitness Center
- Swimming Pool
- Spa
- Sauna
- Tennis Courts
ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: On site no restrictions
HOA NAME: Del Mar Villas Condo Association
YEAR BUILT: 1990
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: #16
FLOOD ZONE:
TERMS OF THE LEASE:
- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent of $38 per pet per month
- Tenant to pay gas, electric, internet
- Owner is responsible for HOA, Sewer, Trash, Cable, Gardener, Pool
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance
