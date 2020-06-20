12587 Montellano Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated Carmel Valley Home with large Fenced Yard - Beautiful Just Updated/ Remodeled Home in Carmel Valley. Close and Easy Access to 56 Freeway and 5 Freeway.



3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bathroom with a large fully fenced yard.Full appliances in kitchen with new quartz counter tops, soft close cabinets, breakfast bar and flooring. Lots of Natural light, closet space and storage. Gas fireplace in living room. Large garage with Washer/Dryer located on a cul de sac in quiet neighborhood. Located walking distance to Carmel Del Mar Park and Del Mar Trails Park and 5 minutes to Torrey Preserve.



(RLNE4837119)