San Diego, CA
12587 Montellano Ter
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:05 AM

12587 Montellano Ter

12587 Montellano Terrace · No Longer Available
San Diego
Carmel Valley
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

12587 Montellano Terrace, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Updated Carmel Valley Home with large Fenced Yard - Beautiful Just Updated/ Remodeled Home in Carmel Valley. Close and Easy Access to 56 Freeway and 5 Freeway.

3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bathroom with a large fully fenced yard.Full appliances in kitchen with new quartz counter tops, soft close cabinets, breakfast bar and flooring. Lots of Natural light, closet space and storage. Gas fireplace in living room. Large garage with Washer/Dryer located on a cul de sac in quiet neighborhood. Located walking distance to Carmel Del Mar Park and Del Mar Trails Park and 5 minutes to Torrey Preserve.

(RLNE4837119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12587 Montellano Ter have any available units?
12587 Montellano Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12587 Montellano Ter have?
Some of 12587 Montellano Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12587 Montellano Ter currently offering any rent specials?
12587 Montellano Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12587 Montellano Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 12587 Montellano Ter is pet friendly.
Does 12587 Montellano Ter offer parking?
Yes, 12587 Montellano Ter offers parking.
Does 12587 Montellano Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12587 Montellano Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12587 Montellano Ter have a pool?
No, 12587 Montellano Ter does not have a pool.
Does 12587 Montellano Ter have accessible units?
No, 12587 Montellano Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 12587 Montellano Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 12587 Montellano Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
