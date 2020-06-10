All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

12446 Ruette Alliante

12446 Ruette Alliante · (619) 440-6331
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12446 Ruette Alliante, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12446 Ruette Alliante · Avail. now

$3,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Immaculate 3Br/2.5Ba 2 Story Carmel Valley Home - Immaculate 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom 2 story Carmel Valley home. Beautiful tile and wood laminate throughout home. Spacious vaulted ceiling living room with gas fireplace. Nice separate dining area next to the efficient kitchen that has granite countertops. Kitchen has lots of cabinetry with all stainless steel appliances including large refrigerator. Ceiling fans and wall fans throughout home with central heating/AC. Lots of windows throughout home to make it bright and cheery with patio that overlooks south view of Torrey Pines Park. Good size bedrooms all located upstairs. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Master bathroom has dual his/her sinks and soaking tub. Home has whole house water softener along with purified water dispenser in kitchen. Attached 2 car garage with storage cabinets, built in workbench and overhead storage system. Large capacity washer/dryer provided for your convenience. Located at the Chateau Village. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, schools and freeway access. Grounds are HOA maintained with community pool, exercise room and tennis court. Tenants must have and maintain renters insurance for duration of tenancy.

****NOTE ABOUT OUR ADS - IF THERE IS NO CONTACT INFORMATION IT IS FALSE - ALL OF OUR ADS HAVE OUR CONTACT INFORMATION****

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND OR TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING, PLEASE CONTACT DIMENSIONS IN REAL ESTATE AT (619) 440-6331.

**** ALL VOICE MAILS WILL BE RETURNED HOWEVER EMAILS MAY BE DELAYED DUE TO HIGH VOLUME. PLEASE ALLOW UP TO 24 HRS FOR ALL REPLIES ****

(RLNE4652534)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12446 Ruette Alliante have any available units?
12446 Ruette Alliante has a unit available for $3,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12446 Ruette Alliante have?
Some of 12446 Ruette Alliante's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12446 Ruette Alliante currently offering any rent specials?
12446 Ruette Alliante isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12446 Ruette Alliante pet-friendly?
No, 12446 Ruette Alliante is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12446 Ruette Alliante offer parking?
Yes, 12446 Ruette Alliante does offer parking.
Does 12446 Ruette Alliante have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12446 Ruette Alliante offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12446 Ruette Alliante have a pool?
Yes, 12446 Ruette Alliante has a pool.
Does 12446 Ruette Alliante have accessible units?
No, 12446 Ruette Alliante does not have accessible units.
Does 12446 Ruette Alliante have units with dishwashers?
No, 12446 Ruette Alliante does not have units with dishwashers.
