12446 Ruette Alliante

Immaculate 3Br/2.5Ba 2 Story Carmel Valley Home - Immaculate 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom 2 story Carmel Valley home. Beautiful tile and wood laminate throughout home. Spacious vaulted ceiling living room with gas fireplace. Nice separate dining area next to the efficient kitchen that has granite countertops. Kitchen has lots of cabinetry with all stainless steel appliances including large refrigerator. Ceiling fans and wall fans throughout home with central heating/AC. Lots of windows throughout home to make it bright and cheery with patio that overlooks south view of Torrey Pines Park. Good size bedrooms all located upstairs. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Master bathroom has dual his/her sinks and soaking tub. Home has whole house water softener along with purified water dispenser in kitchen. Attached 2 car garage with storage cabinets, built in workbench and overhead storage system. Large capacity washer/dryer provided for your convenience. Located at the Chateau Village. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, schools and freeway access. Grounds are HOA maintained with community pool, exercise room and tennis court. Tenants must have and maintain renters insurance for duration of tenancy.



