1242 Colusa Street

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1aae8e6084 ---- 2 bedroom/1 bath unit with one assigned parking space. Hardwood floors and gas stove. Perfect area next to USD! Located very close to local restaurants, trolley stop, Mission Bay, Fashion Valley and Old Town. On site laundry. No pet policy, assistive animals exempt. Schedule a showing here: www.torreypinespm.com All Applicants must have the following: -Verifiable Monthly Income of 2.5 Times the Monthly Rent -Good Credit and Rental History -A Valid Drivers License or Identification Professionally managed by Torrey Pines Property Mgmt. Inc. Close To Usd Hardwood Flooring On Site Laundry Parking