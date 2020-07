Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bath Scripps Ranch Legacy Campton twinhome. Tremendous natural light throughout and high/vaulted ceilings. Stylishly appointed with maple wood floors, Corian-style kitchen counters; sliders from kitchen and l.room to private back yard. First floor bedroom and shower bath; bdrm. is customized with cabinetry to make a handy office. Two bedrooms, two baths are upstairs. Master bedroom has dual sink vanity and soaking tub. Separate shower.