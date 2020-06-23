All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 12250 Corte Sabio.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12250 Corte Sabio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12250 Corte Sabio

12250 Corte Sabio · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Bernardo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12250 Corte Sabio, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Now Available! This 2 bedroom penthouse property at Bernardo Greens faces the beautiful views of the lake and greens of the golf course from the quiet balcony. Access by stairs or an elevator once you pass the gated entry. The bedrooms are separated by the kitchen and living space, ideal for roommates or professionals with a home office. Features include tons of storage, laundry inside, wood laminate flooring, vaulted ceilings & central A/C. Don't forget the detached 1 car garage & community pool/spa!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12250 Corte Sabio have any available units?
12250 Corte Sabio doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12250 Corte Sabio have?
Some of 12250 Corte Sabio's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12250 Corte Sabio currently offering any rent specials?
12250 Corte Sabio isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12250 Corte Sabio pet-friendly?
No, 12250 Corte Sabio is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12250 Corte Sabio offer parking?
Yes, 12250 Corte Sabio does offer parking.
Does 12250 Corte Sabio have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12250 Corte Sabio offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12250 Corte Sabio have a pool?
Yes, 12250 Corte Sabio has a pool.
Does 12250 Corte Sabio have accessible units?
No, 12250 Corte Sabio does not have accessible units.
Does 12250 Corte Sabio have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12250 Corte Sabio has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

4060 32nd
4060 32nd St
San Diego, CA 92104
River Front
750 Camino de la Reina
San Diego, CA 92108
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd
San Diego, CA 92129
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037
Windsong
4856 Del Monte Ave
San Diego, CA 92107
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University