12250 Corte Sabio

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage hot tub

Now Available! This 2 bedroom penthouse property at Bernardo Greens faces the beautiful views of the lake and greens of the golf course from the quiet balcony. Access by stairs or an elevator once you pass the gated entry. The bedrooms are separated by the kitchen and living space, ideal for roommates or professionals with a home office. Features include tons of storage, laundry inside, wood laminate flooring, vaulted ceilings & central A/C. Don't forget the detached 1 car garage & community pool/spa!