12170 Via Milano

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

IMMACULATE 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH VIEW IN CARMEL MOUNTAIN RANCH - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath two story home in the heart of Carmel Mountain Ranch



This home has been upgraded with plush carpet, travertine tile and new paint.

Downstairs there is a large combination living/dining room, family room with a gas fireplace and a breakfast nook with an expansive backyard view.



The kitchen has

*Lots of cabients

*Tile counters

*Travertine floors

*Refrigerator

*Garden window that takes full advantage of the view



Upstairs the large master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and a cozy window seat



There are his and hers closets with mirrored closet doors



In the second bedroom there is a built in desk and shelves for storage



Interior laundry room with full size hook ups and can be equipped with a washer and dryer if needed



The low maintenance yard comes with a gardener that leaves you time to relax and take in the tree top view from the fenced backyard.



This home has central heat and air conditioning



Walking distance to schools, library, shopping dining and movie theater



For more information or an appointment to view this property please contact K & L Partners Property Management at

(858) 842-4045



You can apply online at klpartnerspm.com. Just click on "vacancies" and go to this address.



CA DRE LIC #01877647



(RLNE4829293)