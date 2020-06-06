12170 Via Milano

Amenities
IMMACULATE 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH VIEW IN CARMEL MOUNTAIN RANCH - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath two story home in the heart of Carmel Mountain Ranch
This home has been upgraded with plush carpet, travertine tile and new paint.
Downstairs there is a large combination living/dining room, family room with a gas fireplace and a breakfast nook with an expansive backyard view.
The kitchen has
*Lots of cabients
*Tile counters
*Travertine floors
*Refrigerator
*Garden window that takes full advantage of the view
Upstairs the large master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and a cozy window seat
There are his and hers closets with mirrored closet doors
In the second bedroom there is a built in desk and shelves for storage
Interior laundry room with full size hook ups and can be equipped with a washer and dryer if needed
The low maintenance yard comes with a gardener that leaves you time to relax and take in the tree top view from the fenced backyard.
This home has central heat and air conditioning
Walking distance to schools, library, shopping dining and movie theater
