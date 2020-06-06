All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
12170 Via Milano
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:34 AM

12170 Via Milano

12170 via Milano · No Longer Available
Location

12170 via Milano, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
IMMACULATE 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH VIEW IN CARMEL MOUNTAIN RANCH - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath two story home in the heart of Carmel Mountain Ranch

This home has been upgraded with plush carpet, travertine tile and new paint.
Downstairs there is a large combination living/dining room, family room with a gas fireplace and a breakfast nook with an expansive backyard view.

The kitchen has
*Lots of cabients
*Tile counters
*Travertine floors
*Refrigerator
*Garden window that takes full advantage of the view

Upstairs the large master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and a cozy window seat

There are his and hers closets with mirrored closet doors

In the second bedroom there is a built in desk and shelves for storage

Interior laundry room with full size hook ups and can be equipped with a washer and dryer if needed

The low maintenance yard comes with a gardener that leaves you time to relax and take in the tree top view from the fenced backyard.

This home has central heat and air conditioning

Walking distance to schools, library, shopping dining and movie theater

For more information or an appointment to view this property please contact K & L Partners Property Management at
(858) 842-4045

You can apply online at klpartnerspm.com. Just click on "vacancies" and go to this address.

CA DRE LIC #01877647

(RLNE4829293)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12170 Via Milano have any available units?
12170 Via Milano doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12170 Via Milano have?
Some of 12170 Via Milano's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12170 Via Milano currently offering any rent specials?
12170 Via Milano is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12170 Via Milano pet-friendly?
Yes, 12170 Via Milano is pet friendly.
Does 12170 Via Milano offer parking?
No, 12170 Via Milano does not offer parking.
Does 12170 Via Milano have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12170 Via Milano offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12170 Via Milano have a pool?
No, 12170 Via Milano does not have a pool.
Does 12170 Via Milano have accessible units?
No, 12170 Via Milano does not have accessible units.
Does 12170 Via Milano have units with dishwashers?
No, 12170 Via Milano does not have units with dishwashers.
