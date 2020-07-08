12133 Caminito Mira Del Mar

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage sauna tennis court

South-facing two story town home with back yard, attached 2-car garage & located at end of cul-de-sac. Vaulted ceiling and fireplace in living room. Kitchen has gas stove, ducted range hood, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator.Laminate wood floors & porcelain tile floors in bathrooms. Washer & dryer included. Sunstream has 2 pools, 2 spas, 2 saunas, 2 tennis courts, gym & club house. Close to everything! Award-winning schools, shopping,library, recreation facilities.