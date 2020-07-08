12133 Caminito Mira Del Mar

Amenities
South-facing two story town home with back yard, attached 2-car garage & located at end of cul-de-sac. Vaulted ceiling and fireplace in living room. Kitchen has gas stove, ducted range hood, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator.Laminate wood floors & porcelain tile floors in bathrooms. Washer & dryer included. Sunstream has 2 pools, 2 spas, 2 saunas, 2 tennis courts, gym & club house. Close to everything! Award-winning schools, shopping,library, recreation facilities.