All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 12133 Caminito Mira Del Mar.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12133 Caminito Mira Del Mar
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

12133 Caminito Mira Del Mar

12133 Caminito Mira Del Mar · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12133 Caminito Mira Del Mar, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
sauna
tennis court
South-facing two story town home with back yard, attached 2-car garage & located at end of cul-de-sac. Vaulted ceiling and fireplace in living room. Kitchen has gas stove, ducted range hood, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator.Laminate wood floors & porcelain tile floors in bathrooms. Washer & dryer included. Sunstream has 2 pools, 2 spas, 2 saunas, 2 tennis courts, gym & club house. Close to everything! Award-winning schools, shopping,library, recreation facilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12133 Caminito Mira Del Mar have any available units?
12133 Caminito Mira Del Mar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12133 Caminito Mira Del Mar have?
Some of 12133 Caminito Mira Del Mar's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12133 Caminito Mira Del Mar currently offering any rent specials?
12133 Caminito Mira Del Mar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12133 Caminito Mira Del Mar pet-friendly?
No, 12133 Caminito Mira Del Mar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12133 Caminito Mira Del Mar offer parking?
Yes, 12133 Caminito Mira Del Mar offers parking.
Does 12133 Caminito Mira Del Mar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12133 Caminito Mira Del Mar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12133 Caminito Mira Del Mar have a pool?
Yes, 12133 Caminito Mira Del Mar has a pool.
Does 12133 Caminito Mira Del Mar have accessible units?
No, 12133 Caminito Mira Del Mar does not have accessible units.
Does 12133 Caminito Mira Del Mar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12133 Caminito Mira Del Mar has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Montecito Point
4179 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University