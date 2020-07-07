Rent Calculator
12116 Rancho Bernardo Road
Last updated December 11 2019 at 4:12 AM
1 of 12
12116 Rancho Bernardo Road
12116 Rancho Bernardo Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
12116 Rancho Bernardo Road, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12116 Rancho Bernardo Road have any available units?
12116 Rancho Bernardo Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12116 Rancho Bernardo Road have?
Some of 12116 Rancho Bernardo Road's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12116 Rancho Bernardo Road currently offering any rent specials?
12116 Rancho Bernardo Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12116 Rancho Bernardo Road pet-friendly?
No, 12116 Rancho Bernardo Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 12116 Rancho Bernardo Road offer parking?
No, 12116 Rancho Bernardo Road does not offer parking.
Does 12116 Rancho Bernardo Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12116 Rancho Bernardo Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12116 Rancho Bernardo Road have a pool?
Yes, 12116 Rancho Bernardo Road has a pool.
Does 12116 Rancho Bernardo Road have accessible units?
No, 12116 Rancho Bernardo Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12116 Rancho Bernardo Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12116 Rancho Bernardo Road has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
