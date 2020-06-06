Amenities

12105 Caminito Campana Available 01/01/20 NEW PRICE!! Distinctive 2 B/R, 2 B/A Condo in Rancho Bernardo -no age restriction. - This was one of the models when the complex was first built. We like the upgraded finishes and neutral colors. This end unit, light and bright condo has windows on three sides. Freshly painted, too. Lower level with large patio overlooking lush pond, waterfall, and streams. Walking paths meander throughout the complex. Living room and master bedroom have access to the fully enclosed back patio. Second bedroom has built in book shelves. Brand new kitchen appliances. Water conditioning system. Eat in kitchen. Brand new flooring. Washer and dryer in unit. There are car charging stations available in the complex. And, the trash is hauled out by the maintenance crew. Handy!! While a secluded neighborhood unto itself, CAMPANA VILLAS is in close proximity to the RB Plaza, the Remington Club, the Mercado, the Library, a Kaiser Clinic, etc. Membership to the Swim and Tennis Club included. Extra storage closet off the carport.

To arrange a tour, contact Susan Miller. 858.945.2360 Cell/Text. (DRE #005878). For best response, email through the website where you saw this ad. Chase Pacific Property Management (DRE #00576911) is the only company authorized to show this property. Tenants will need to provide proof of Tenant Insurance with owner as additional insured.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5107852)