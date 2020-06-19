All apartments in San Diego
12090 Little Silver Court · No Longer Available
Location

12090 Little Silver Court, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
12090 Little Silver Court Available 07/10/19 2 Story Home in Scripps Ranch - Cul-de-Sac Location - - 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom
- Bonus Room as Office or Spare Bedroom
- Carpet and Wood Floors
- Located in Scripps Ranch
- Vaulted Ceilings
- Fenced Yard
- Granite Counter-tops
- Fireplace
- Laundry Room

- PARKING: 2-Car Garage
- UTILITIES: Trash Paid
- APPLIANCES: Frig & Washer/Dryer

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE2384201)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12090 Little Silver Court have any available units?
12090 Little Silver Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12090 Little Silver Court have?
Some of 12090 Little Silver Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12090 Little Silver Court currently offering any rent specials?
12090 Little Silver Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12090 Little Silver Court pet-friendly?
No, 12090 Little Silver Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12090 Little Silver Court offer parking?
Yes, 12090 Little Silver Court offers parking.
Does 12090 Little Silver Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12090 Little Silver Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12090 Little Silver Court have a pool?
No, 12090 Little Silver Court does not have a pool.
Does 12090 Little Silver Court have accessible units?
No, 12090 Little Silver Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12090 Little Silver Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 12090 Little Silver Court does not have units with dishwashers.
