12065 World Trade Drive #2

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Condo - Three or "Two Bedroom with Upstairs Loft" in Rancho Bernardo - Most popular floor plan in Windham! Upstairs end unit with two spacious bedrooms plus large loft area that works well as an in-home office, gym or guest room. Light hardwood flooring, lots of natural light, vaulted ceilings and kitchen is open to living area giving a spacious open feel to your home. Convenient indoor laundry with washer and dryer provided, 2 car attached garage with access to residence. Kitchen appliances include fridge, stove/oven, microwave and dishwasher. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and dual sinks vanity with shower.



Super convenient location, just behind Ralphs shopping center, close to most stores. Easy access to 56 and 15 freeways, too. Community pool/spa.

Award winning schools: Highland Ranch Elementary, Meadowbrook, Bernardo Heights Middle and Rancho Bernardo High School.

Small pets OK - limited to one small dog and one cat - with restrictions and additional deposit.



Equal Housing Opportunity.



Rental Requirements:

1) Gross Income 2.5 times the rent = Standard Deposit. Income 2 - 2.49 times the rent = Std. Deposit plus half.

2) FICO Score for all applicants must be 650 or above. FICO Score of 600-649 = Std. Deposit plus half. FICO Score of "No Score" = 2 times the Std. Deposit.

3) Positive Rental History or Verifiable Home Ownership

4) No Evictions or Debt to Prior Landlords



