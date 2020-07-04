12065 World Trade Drive #2

All apartments in San Diego
Location

12065 World Trade Drive, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Condo - Three or "Two Bedroom with Upstairs Loft" in Rancho Bernardo - Most popular floor plan in Windham! Upstairs end unit with two spacious bedrooms plus large loft area that works well as an in-home office, gym or guest room. Light hardwood flooring, lots of natural light, vaulted ceilings and kitchen is open to living area giving a spacious open feel to your home. Convenient indoor laundry with washer and dryer provided, 2 car attached garage with access to residence. Kitchen appliances include fridge, stove/oven, microwave and dishwasher. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and dual sinks vanity with shower.

Super convenient location, just behind Ralphs shopping center, close to most stores. Easy access to 56 and 15 freeways, too. Community pool/spa.
Award winning schools: Highland Ranch Elementary, Meadowbrook, Bernardo Heights Middle and Rancho Bernardo High School.
Small pets OK - limited to one small dog and one cat - with restrictions and additional deposit.

Equal Housing Opportunity.

Rental Requirements:
1) Gross Income 2.5 times the rent = Standard Deposit. Income 2 - 2.49 times the rent = Std. Deposit plus half.
2) FICO Score for all applicants must be 650 or above. FICO Score of 600-649 = Std. Deposit plus half. FICO Score of "No Score" = 2 times the Std. Deposit.
3) Positive Rental History or Verifiable Home Ownership
4) No Evictions or Debt to Prior Landlords

(RLNE5401187)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12065 World Trade Drive #2 have any available units?
12065 World Trade Drive #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12065 World Trade Drive #2 have?
Some of 12065 World Trade Drive #2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12065 World Trade Drive #2 currently offering any rent specials?
12065 World Trade Drive #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12065 World Trade Drive #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12065 World Trade Drive #2 is pet friendly.
Does 12065 World Trade Drive #2 offer parking?
Yes, 12065 World Trade Drive #2 offers parking.
Does 12065 World Trade Drive #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12065 World Trade Drive #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12065 World Trade Drive #2 have a pool?
Yes, 12065 World Trade Drive #2 has a pool.
Does 12065 World Trade Drive #2 have accessible units?
No, 12065 World Trade Drive #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 12065 World Trade Drive #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12065 World Trade Drive #2 has units with dishwashers.

