Last updated May 6 2020 at 1:21 AM

1205 Pacific

1205 Pacific Hwy · No Longer Available
Location

1205 Pacific Hwy, San Diego, CA 92101
Core-Columbia

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
This stunning Residence at The Grande North has been completely remodeled from ceilings to floors. All original finishes have been removed giving way to new and sumptuous finishes at every turn. Featuring Miele appliances, wine cooler, extra large refrigerator, extensive additional lighting throughout, HUGE Jacuzzi tub in the master bath, plus automated Toto toilet. Enjoy expansive views from the 28th floor of the harbor and city lights. This is a one of a kind property ready for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 Pacific have any available units?
1205 Pacific doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1205 Pacific have?
Some of 1205 Pacific's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 Pacific currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Pacific is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Pacific pet-friendly?
No, 1205 Pacific is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1205 Pacific offer parking?
No, 1205 Pacific does not offer parking.
Does 1205 Pacific have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1205 Pacific offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Pacific have a pool?
Yes, 1205 Pacific has a pool.
Does 1205 Pacific have accessible units?
No, 1205 Pacific does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Pacific have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1205 Pacific has units with dishwashers.

