Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12047-188 Alta Carmel Court
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

12047-188 Alta Carmel Court

12047 Alta Carmel Ct · No Longer Available
Location

12047 Alta Carmel Ct, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
12047-188 Alta Carmel Court Available 09/14/19 Rancho Bernardo, 12047-188 Alta Carmel Court- All applncs, AC, fireplace! - Upper corner unit with beautiful upgrades including crown molding in living room. Lovely granite counters, faux wood floors and stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Ceiling fan in dining room. Both bedrooms offer walk-in closets. Complex boasts sparkling pool and spa, tennis, racquetball, basketball, fitness and sauna. Within walking distance to middle and high school, restaurants and shopping.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2491922)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12047-188 Alta Carmel Court have any available units?
12047-188 Alta Carmel Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12047-188 Alta Carmel Court have?
Some of 12047-188 Alta Carmel Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12047-188 Alta Carmel Court currently offering any rent specials?
12047-188 Alta Carmel Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12047-188 Alta Carmel Court pet-friendly?
No, 12047-188 Alta Carmel Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12047-188 Alta Carmel Court offer parking?
Yes, 12047-188 Alta Carmel Court offers parking.
Does 12047-188 Alta Carmel Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12047-188 Alta Carmel Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12047-188 Alta Carmel Court have a pool?
Yes, 12047-188 Alta Carmel Court has a pool.
Does 12047-188 Alta Carmel Court have accessible units?
No, 12047-188 Alta Carmel Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12047-188 Alta Carmel Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12047-188 Alta Carmel Court has units with dishwashers.
