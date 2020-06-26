12040 Callado Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

DRASTIC PRICE DROP!!! 3 BR, 2BA, Single Level Home in Senior Community - A 7Oaks classic that has many upgrades to please. 1574 Square Feet. Plantation shutters and other updated window treatments. Hard wood floor accents. Neutral carpeting. The light, bright kitchen has a gas stove, pull out shelves, some glass front cabinets, ez access to the garage. In addition to 3 bedrooms, there is a bonus room just off the kitchen and dining room. Two of the bedrooms have en-suite baths with lots of storage. 7Oaks Community Center privileges are complimentary of the owner. PLEASE NOTE: THIS IS A 55 AND OLDER COMMUNITY!

To arrange a tour, contact Susan Miller - Property Manger, at 858.945.2360. Cell/Text. It helps to expedite if you respond to the advertising online.

Chase Pacific is the only company contracted to show this property.

Tenants will need to provide proof of a Tenant Insurance Policy.



No Pets Allowed



