San Diego, CA
12040 Callado Road
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

12040 Callado Road

12040 Callado Road · No Longer Available
Location

12040 Callado Road, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
clubhouse
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
DRASTIC PRICE DROP!!! 3 BR, 2BA, Single Level Home in Senior Community - A 7Oaks classic that has many upgrades to please. 1574 Square Feet. Plantation shutters and other updated window treatments. Hard wood floor accents. Neutral carpeting. The light, bright kitchen has a gas stove, pull out shelves, some glass front cabinets, ez access to the garage. In addition to 3 bedrooms, there is a bonus room just off the kitchen and dining room. Two of the bedrooms have en-suite baths with lots of storage. 7Oaks Community Center privileges are complimentary of the owner. PLEASE NOTE: THIS IS A 55 AND OLDER COMMUNITY!
To arrange a tour, contact Susan Miller - Property Manger, at 858.945.2360. Cell/Text. It helps to expedite if you respond to the advertising online.
Chase Pacific is the only company contracted to show this property.
Tenants will need to provide proof of a Tenant Insurance Policy.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5002302)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12040 Callado Road have any available units?
12040 Callado Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12040 Callado Road have?
Some of 12040 Callado Road's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12040 Callado Road currently offering any rent specials?
12040 Callado Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12040 Callado Road pet-friendly?
No, 12040 Callado Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12040 Callado Road offer parking?
Yes, 12040 Callado Road offers parking.
Does 12040 Callado Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12040 Callado Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12040 Callado Road have a pool?
No, 12040 Callado Road does not have a pool.
Does 12040 Callado Road have accessible units?
No, 12040 Callado Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12040 Callado Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 12040 Callado Road does not have units with dishwashers.
