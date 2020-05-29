All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:36 AM

12036 Caminito Campana

12036 Caminito Campana · No Longer Available
Location

12036 Caminito Campana, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
3 Bed 2 Bath Campana Villa Condo with Golf Course Views- Swim & Tennis Club Membership Included ! - Ground level 3 Bed 2 Bath 1434 sq ft condo in Campana Villas complex right on the golf course in Rancho Bernardo!

New Hardwood Floors

In Unit Washer & Dryer

1 Assigned Parking Space As Well As Communal Parking

Outdoor Storage Unit

Fireplace

Free Admission to the Rancho Bernardo Swim & Tennis Club

Available 12/1/19 .

1 year lease - No Pets

Call or email to Schedule a Viewing - 858-488-2570 patrick@missionsands.com

(RLNE5353192)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12036 Caminito Campana have any available units?
12036 Caminito Campana doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12036 Caminito Campana have?
Some of 12036 Caminito Campana's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12036 Caminito Campana currently offering any rent specials?
12036 Caminito Campana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12036 Caminito Campana pet-friendly?
No, 12036 Caminito Campana is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12036 Caminito Campana offer parking?
Yes, 12036 Caminito Campana offers parking.
Does 12036 Caminito Campana have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12036 Caminito Campana offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12036 Caminito Campana have a pool?
Yes, 12036 Caminito Campana has a pool.
Does 12036 Caminito Campana have accessible units?
No, 12036 Caminito Campana does not have accessible units.
Does 12036 Caminito Campana have units with dishwashers?
No, 12036 Caminito Campana does not have units with dishwashers.
