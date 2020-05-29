12036 Caminito Campana, San Diego, CA 92128 Rancho Bernardo
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
3 Bed 2 Bath Campana Villa Condo with Golf Course Views- Swim & Tennis Club Membership Included ! - Ground level 3 Bed 2 Bath 1434 sq ft condo in Campana Villas complex right on the golf course in Rancho Bernardo!
New Hardwood Floors
In Unit Washer & Dryer
1 Assigned Parking Space As Well As Communal Parking
Outdoor Storage Unit
Fireplace
Free Admission to the Rancho Bernardo Swim & Tennis Club
Available 12/1/19 .
1 year lease - No Pets
Call or email to Schedule a Viewing - 858-488-2570 patrick@missionsands.com
(RLNE5353192)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
