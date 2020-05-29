12036 Caminito Campana

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

3 Bed 2 Bath Campana Villa Condo with Golf Course Views- Swim & Tennis Club Membership Included ! - Ground level 3 Bed 2 Bath 1434 sq ft condo in Campana Villas complex right on the golf course in Rancho Bernardo!



New Hardwood Floors



In Unit Washer & Dryer



1 Assigned Parking Space As Well As Communal Parking



Outdoor Storage Unit



Fireplace



Free Admission to the Rancho Bernardo Swim & Tennis Club



Available 12/1/19 .



1 year lease - No Pets



Call or email to Schedule a Viewing - 858-488-2570 patrick@missionsands.com



(RLNE5353192)