San Diego, CA
12002 Dapple Way
Last updated July 11 2019 at 4:35 AM

12002 Dapple Way

12002 Dapple Way · No Longer Available
Location

12002 Dapple Way, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Backyard delight! Awesome salt water Pool, spa & fire pit. Built in BBQ Island with seating for 6 & pool make this back yard great for parties, friends or swimming buffs! Great home, tasteful remodeling fully open floor plan on first level, upgraded throughout. Upgraded bonus room upstairs making this a possible 6 bedroom or kids entertainment room! Full home office buildout upstairs! Spectacular Sabre Springs neighborhood with great schools. Pool maintenance, gardener & pest control included
Backyard delight! Awesome salt water Pool & spa. Pool maintenance, gardener & pest control included! Great home, upgraded throughout with tasteful remodelling. Upgraded bonus room upstairs making this a possible 6 bedroom or kids entertainment room! Built in BBQ & pool make this back yard for great for parties, friends or swimming buffs. Spectacular sabre srpings neighborhood with great schools. Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12002 Dapple Way have any available units?
12002 Dapple Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12002 Dapple Way have?
Some of 12002 Dapple Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12002 Dapple Way currently offering any rent specials?
12002 Dapple Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12002 Dapple Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 12002 Dapple Way is pet friendly.
Does 12002 Dapple Way offer parking?
Yes, 12002 Dapple Way offers parking.
Does 12002 Dapple Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12002 Dapple Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12002 Dapple Way have a pool?
Yes, 12002 Dapple Way has a pool.
Does 12002 Dapple Way have accessible units?
No, 12002 Dapple Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12002 Dapple Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12002 Dapple Way has units with dishwashers.
