12002 Dapple Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access pet friendly

Backyard delight! Awesome salt water Pool, spa & fire pit. Built in BBQ Island with seating for 6 & pool make this back yard great for parties, friends or swimming buffs! Great home, tasteful remodeling fully open floor plan on first level, upgraded throughout. Upgraded bonus room upstairs making this a possible 6 bedroom or kids entertainment room! Full home office buildout upstairs! Spectacular Sabre Springs neighborhood with great schools. Pool maintenance, gardener & pest control included

