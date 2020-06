Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher air conditioning oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Enjoy serene golf course views from this Bernardo Villas condo! Located on the 2nd floor with no unit above, this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features a spacious floor plan. The open living and dining area flows out to a balcony overlooking the well-kept golf course. Live comfortably year-round with central heating & A/C. Easy access to community laundry facilities. Walking distance to shops, restaurants & supermarkets.