Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub

11968 Tivoli Park Row #3 Available 06/01/19 ***OPEN HOUSE MAY 5, 2019 12-2PM : 2 bdrm/2 bath in popular Collage*** - ***OPEN HOUSE MAY 5, 2019 12-2PM : 2 bdrm/2 bath in popular Collage***



Great price in Collage of Carmel Mountain Ranch! Ground level, end unit has open living and dining room with fireplace and sliding doors to a generous patio that runs the length of the condo! Master bedroom suite has a walk-in shower and dual vanity. One car attached garage with direct entry to condo! Community pool, spa and playground. Available NOW! Schools: Shoal Creek, Meadowbrook and Rancho Bernardo High.



To schedule a showing, call/text Michael at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement



NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.



WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.

CA DRE#01255583



