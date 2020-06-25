All apartments in San Diego
11968 Tivoli Park Row #3
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:55 AM

11968 Tivoli Park Row #3

11968 Tivoli Park Row · No Longer Available
Location

11968 Tivoli Park Row, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
11968 Tivoli Park Row #3 Available 06/01/19 ***OPEN HOUSE MAY 5, 2019 12-2PM : 2 bdrm/2 bath in popular Collage*** - ***OPEN HOUSE MAY 5, 2019 12-2PM : 2 bdrm/2 bath in popular Collage***

Great price in Collage of Carmel Mountain Ranch! Ground level, end unit has open living and dining room with fireplace and sliding doors to a generous patio that runs the length of the condo! Master bedroom suite has a walk-in shower and dual vanity. One car attached garage with direct entry to condo! Community pool, spa and playground. Available NOW! Schools: Shoal Creek, Meadowbrook and Rancho Bernardo High.

To schedule a showing, call/text Michael at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE4353698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11968 Tivoli Park Row #3 have any available units?
11968 Tivoli Park Row #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11968 Tivoli Park Row #3 have?
Some of 11968 Tivoli Park Row #3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11968 Tivoli Park Row #3 currently offering any rent specials?
11968 Tivoli Park Row #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11968 Tivoli Park Row #3 pet-friendly?
No, 11968 Tivoli Park Row #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11968 Tivoli Park Row #3 offer parking?
Yes, 11968 Tivoli Park Row #3 offers parking.
Does 11968 Tivoli Park Row #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11968 Tivoli Park Row #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11968 Tivoli Park Row #3 have a pool?
Yes, 11968 Tivoli Park Row #3 has a pool.
Does 11968 Tivoli Park Row #3 have accessible units?
No, 11968 Tivoli Park Row #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 11968 Tivoli Park Row #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11968 Tivoli Park Row #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
