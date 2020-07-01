11926 Black Mountain Rd Unit 18

Amenities

Beautiful 3B/2.5BA Condo w/ W/D, Garage & Pool! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Beautiful 3B/2.5BA condo available for lease in Mira Mesa featuring over 1500 SF of living space over two levels. This nicely upgraded unit boasts:

-Spacious living room upon entering has entertainment nook and access to private patio

-Dining area leads to kitchen w/ all provided appliances plus breakfast bar

-Newer washer/dryer provided in separate laundry room!

-Two bright guest bedrooms & spacious master bedroom w/ private balcony!

-Gorgeous master bathroom newly renovated w/ stall shower & soaking tub, plus walk-in closet and dual vanities!

-Half bathroom downstairs for convenience and full guest bathroom in hall upstairs

-2 car attached garage

-Monte Rio community features swimming pool and is located close to hiking trails & Mira Mesa shopping centers! Easy access to highways 15 and 56



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2675

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit

- A/C: Yes

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max under 45lbs each considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet



- PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: www.goodlife.petscreening.com Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7JQl55Eu7UI

HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Mira Mesa

- FLOORING: Laminate & carpet

- PARKING: 2 car attached garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: No

- YARD: No, private patio!

- YEAR BUILT: 1992



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As is: grate underneath fridge missing and as is

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



