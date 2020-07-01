All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 2 2020

11898 Paseo Lucido # 129

11898 Paseo Lucido · No Longer Available
Location

11898 Paseo Lucido, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
11898 Paseo Lucido - 2bd/2.5ba Condo! 1-Car Garage,Comm. Pool & Spa! - WWW SDPROPERTYMANAGER COM
Call Chris for a showing 619 - 3six8 -5one46

Spacious 2 br / 2.5 bath split level condo, carpet throughout, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave,front load washer and dryer. Corner unit, patio,balconies from bedrooms & living room, Downstairs Closet/Custom shelves, one car garage, community pool and spa. Close to schools, shopping, easy freeway access to 15 & 56.

Close to Bernardo Community Center & Pomerado Hospital, Award Winning Poway School District, Beautiful Mountain Views. No Pets Allowed

APPLY ON OUR WEBSITE
Rent: $2,100
Deposit: $1,800
Lease: 12 Months
Pets: No Pets
Available: Now

Appliances

Range/Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Washer/Dryer

Interior Amenities

Carpet
Fireplace
Balcony
Patio

Other

1-Car Garage Included

** APPLICATIONS FOUND ON OUR WEBSITE ONLY, PLEASE GO TO OUR WEBSITE **
* We manage multiple properties, When contacting please provide address.

Cal BRE#01317589
Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice

(RLNE5617396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11898 Paseo Lucido # 129 have any available units?
11898 Paseo Lucido # 129 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11898 Paseo Lucido # 129 have?
Some of 11898 Paseo Lucido # 129's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11898 Paseo Lucido # 129 currently offering any rent specials?
11898 Paseo Lucido # 129 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11898 Paseo Lucido # 129 pet-friendly?
No, 11898 Paseo Lucido # 129 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11898 Paseo Lucido # 129 offer parking?
Yes, 11898 Paseo Lucido # 129 offers parking.
Does 11898 Paseo Lucido # 129 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11898 Paseo Lucido # 129 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11898 Paseo Lucido # 129 have a pool?
Yes, 11898 Paseo Lucido # 129 has a pool.
Does 11898 Paseo Lucido # 129 have accessible units?
No, 11898 Paseo Lucido # 129 does not have accessible units.
Does 11898 Paseo Lucido # 129 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11898 Paseo Lucido # 129 has units with dishwashers.

