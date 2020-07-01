11898 Paseo Lucido # 129

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

11898 Paseo Lucido - 2bd/2.5ba Condo! 1-Car Garage,Comm. Pool & Spa! - WWW SDPROPERTYMANAGER COM

Call Chris for a showing 619 - 3six8 -5one46



Spacious 2 br / 2.5 bath split level condo, carpet throughout, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave,front load washer and dryer. Corner unit, patio,balconies from bedrooms & living room, Downstairs Closet/Custom shelves, one car garage, community pool and spa. Close to schools, shopping, easy freeway access to 15 & 56.



Close to Bernardo Community Center & Pomerado Hospital, Award Winning Poway School District, Beautiful Mountain Views. No Pets Allowed



APPLY ON OUR WEBSITE

Rent: $2,100

Deposit: $1,800

Lease: 12 Months

Pets: No Pets

Available: Now



Appliances



Range/Oven

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Microwave

Washer/Dryer



Interior Amenities



Carpet

Fireplace

Balcony

Patio



Other



1-Car Garage Included



** APPLICATIONS FOUND ON OUR WEBSITE ONLY, PLEASE GO TO OUR WEBSITE **

* We manage multiple properties, When contacting please provide address.



Cal BRE#01317589

Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice



(RLNE5617396)