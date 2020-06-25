Amenities

11864 Calle Parral Available 06/07/19 Beautiful Home with Huge Fenced Back Yard & View - You will love this bright spacious home with a two custom fireplaces for your formal living room and great room off your kitchen. This great room features a wet bar as well.



All appliances are included in the kitchen with lots of cabinetry and a pantry. The kitchen has a large open space for informal dining which also has a great view of your well manicured back yard. If you're looking for formal dining; you have a full size room for entertaining a large group.

Or if al fresco dining is your favorite you have two great choices of partaking under the trellis covered patio or out amid the rose garden overlooking looking the Bernardo Heights Golf Course.



The master bedroom suite features two large closets with one in cedar wood and sliding glass doors to your back patio. The master bathroom has dual sinks, separate shower and a jacuzzi tub.



Three guest bedrooms with one perfect for your office/den with french doors. The guest bathroom has dual sinks and full bathtub shower.

The laundry room has full sized washer and dryer and quick access to your large two car garage with shelving.



No worries with the landscape, a landscaper takes care of the yard!

Enjoy the amenities of the Bernardo Heights Community Center.



Will accept pet



Renters Insurance Required



No Cats Allowed



