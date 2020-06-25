All apartments in San Diego
11864 Calle Parral

11864 Calle Parral · No Longer Available
Location

11864 Calle Parral, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
garage
pet friendly
11864 Calle Parral Available 06/07/19 Beautiful Home with Huge Fenced Back Yard & View - You will love this bright spacious home with a two custom fireplaces for your formal living room and great room off your kitchen. This great room features a wet bar as well.

All appliances are included in the kitchen with lots of cabinetry and a pantry. The kitchen has a large open space for informal dining which also has a great view of your well manicured back yard. If you're looking for formal dining; you have a full size room for entertaining a large group.
Or if al fresco dining is your favorite you have two great choices of partaking under the trellis covered patio or out amid the rose garden overlooking looking the Bernardo Heights Golf Course.

The master bedroom suite features two large closets with one in cedar wood and sliding glass doors to your back patio. The master bathroom has dual sinks, separate shower and a jacuzzi tub.

Three guest bedrooms with one perfect for your office/den with french doors. The guest bathroom has dual sinks and full bathtub shower.
The laundry room has full sized washer and dryer and quick access to your large two car garage with shelving.

No worries with the landscape, a landscaper takes care of the yard!
Enjoy the amenities of the Bernardo Heights Community Center.

Will accept pet

Renters Insurance Required

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE1916510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11864 Calle Parral have any available units?
11864 Calle Parral doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11864 Calle Parral have?
Some of 11864 Calle Parral's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11864 Calle Parral currently offering any rent specials?
11864 Calle Parral is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11864 Calle Parral pet-friendly?
Yes, 11864 Calle Parral is pet friendly.
Does 11864 Calle Parral offer parking?
Yes, 11864 Calle Parral offers parking.
Does 11864 Calle Parral have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11864 Calle Parral offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11864 Calle Parral have a pool?
No, 11864 Calle Parral does not have a pool.
Does 11864 Calle Parral have accessible units?
No, 11864 Calle Parral does not have accessible units.
Does 11864 Calle Parral have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11864 Calle Parral has units with dishwashers.
