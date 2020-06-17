11799 Westview Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access pet friendly

Beautiful two story Mira Mesa home! - Available Now!

Beautiful two story home has the largest floor plan in the very desirable family-friendly Tampico neighborhood of Mira Mesa! Move-in ready home offers an updated gourmet kitchen features over-sized kitchen cabinets with granite counters and stainless steel appliances that are only 5 months old! Open kitchen, family room and dining area. One bedroom and full bath are located on the first floor. Upstairs offers a spacious master retreat with vaulted ceilings, huge walk-in closet, spa tub, and separate shower. No electricity bill! Solar City/Tesla solar panels installed on the roof and are leased for approx $100/month. The back yard boasts a large patio with plenty of room for get-togethers & no neighbors behind you.



Monthly rent: $3,350

Tenants responsible for backyard landscaping, water, gas, electric, internet, cable

Electric is solar and costs about $90-100/month for unlimited electricity



Security deposit: $3,350

Pets OK with an additional $200 security deposit and $25 monthly pet rent, per pet.



Renter's Insurance Required

1-year Lease



REQUIREMENTS:

~No Cosigners

~No Smoking

~No Holds on Unit



INCOME REQUIREMENTS:

2.5-3X the rental amount in verifiable income ($8,375 minimum)

Good credit

No previous evictions

Application fee: $40 per applicant over the age of 18 living in the unit, this includes a credit/background check.



Apply online: http://www.pasaspropertymanagement.com/rental_listings

For showings/questions, please contact our office at 619-384-2248 Mon-Fri, or Ryan@PasasProperties.com



