San Diego, CA
11799 Westview Parkway
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

11799 Westview Parkway

11799 Westview Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

11799 Westview Parkway, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful two story Mira Mesa home! - Available Now!
Beautiful two story home has the largest floor plan in the very desirable family-friendly Tampico neighborhood of Mira Mesa! Move-in ready home offers an updated gourmet kitchen features over-sized kitchen cabinets with granite counters and stainless steel appliances that are only 5 months old! Open kitchen, family room and dining area. One bedroom and full bath are located on the first floor. Upstairs offers a spacious master retreat with vaulted ceilings, huge walk-in closet, spa tub, and separate shower. No electricity bill! Solar City/Tesla solar panels installed on the roof and are leased for approx $100/month. The back yard boasts a large patio with plenty of room for get-togethers & no neighbors behind you.

Monthly rent: $3,350
Tenants responsible for backyard landscaping, water, gas, electric, internet, cable
Electric is solar and costs about $90-100/month for unlimited electricity

Security deposit: $3,350
Pets OK with an additional $200 security deposit and $25 monthly pet rent, per pet.

Renter's Insurance Required
1-year Lease

REQUIREMENTS:
~No Cosigners
~No Smoking
~No Holds on Unit

INCOME REQUIREMENTS:
2.5-3X the rental amount in verifiable income ($8,375 minimum)
Good credit
No previous evictions
Application fee: $40 per applicant over the age of 18 living in the unit, this includes a credit/background check.

Apply online: http://www.pasaspropertymanagement.com/rental_listings
For showings/questions, please contact our office at 619-384-2248 Mon-Fri, or Ryan@PasasProperties.com

(RLNE5028953)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11799 Westview Parkway have any available units?
11799 Westview Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11799 Westview Parkway have?
Some of 11799 Westview Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11799 Westview Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
11799 Westview Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11799 Westview Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 11799 Westview Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 11799 Westview Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 11799 Westview Parkway offers parking.
Does 11799 Westview Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11799 Westview Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11799 Westview Parkway have a pool?
No, 11799 Westview Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 11799 Westview Parkway have accessible units?
No, 11799 Westview Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 11799 Westview Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 11799 Westview Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
