Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM

11773 Windcrest Lane

11773 Windcrest Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11773 Windcrest Lane, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath house in Carmel Mountain Ranch. - Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath house in Carmel Mountain Ranch. One of the bedrooms is inside of the Master Bedroom which would be better suited as an office / nursery room and not a separate bedroom. Green belt views, and nice back yard with a pergola perfect for entertaining. Move in ready with vaulted ceilings, fireplace and an open kitchen with center island, built in microwave and dishwasher. Large master bedroom w/fireplace, optional den/bedroom/retreat with views. Large master bath and huge walk-in closet with window. Laundry room with washer & dryer. Attached two car garage.

Call 888-692-3886 and press option 3 for your showing today! You must leave a message with your availability along with your name and contact phone number and our showing agent will return your call in the order it was received.

$40 application fee per person. Lease till 7/31/2020. Credit Criteria 700+

Sorry, No Pets Allowed.

Advantage Team Property Management/bre lic 01387165

www.advantageteamrealestate.com/rentals

Check us out on Facebook + Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/advantageteam
https://www.facebook.com/advantageteamRE

Unit Features: Cable ready/ Refrigerator/ Dishwasher/ Walk-in closets/ Balcony, deck, patio/ Garage parking/ Fenced yard/ Laundry room / hookups/Fireplace/Oven / range

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4869561)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11773 Windcrest Lane have any available units?
11773 Windcrest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11773 Windcrest Lane have?
Some of 11773 Windcrest Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11773 Windcrest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11773 Windcrest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11773 Windcrest Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11773 Windcrest Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11773 Windcrest Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11773 Windcrest Lane offers parking.
Does 11773 Windcrest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11773 Windcrest Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11773 Windcrest Lane have a pool?
No, 11773 Windcrest Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11773 Windcrest Lane have accessible units?
No, 11773 Windcrest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11773 Windcrest Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11773 Windcrest Lane has units with dishwashers.
