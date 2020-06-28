All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 11712 Vail Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11712 Vail Ct.
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

11712 Vail Ct.

11712 Vail Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Miramar Ranch North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11712 Vail Court, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Scripps Ranch - Beautiful and Nicely Updated 5 Bedroom, Spacious House! - This lovely home is located in the Miramar Ranch North community!

Two large living spaces
Brand new carpet throughout
New vinyl plank flooring in master bathroom
Gas fireplace
Bright and spacious kitchen with new cook top and new sink
Large Master bedroom with an en-suite & walk in closet
Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer Hook Ups
Two Car Garage w/ Driveway

Tenant Pays All Utilities
Tenant to Provide Own Refrigerator

Pets: Cats and Small Dogs Only - Subject to owner approval with pet application and additional deposit
Lease Term: One Year

Application fee: $30 per adult
Must have gross income of 3 times the rent, good credit, and good rental history to qualify.

Contact Lynne for private showing (760) 828-8259

This Property Is Professionally Managed by Ascent Property Management
CA DRE# 01992010

(RLNE5153481)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11712 Vail Ct. have any available units?
11712 Vail Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11712 Vail Ct. have?
Some of 11712 Vail Ct.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11712 Vail Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
11712 Vail Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11712 Vail Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11712 Vail Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 11712 Vail Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 11712 Vail Ct. offers parking.
Does 11712 Vail Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11712 Vail Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11712 Vail Ct. have a pool?
No, 11712 Vail Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 11712 Vail Ct. have accessible units?
No, 11712 Vail Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 11712 Vail Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11712 Vail Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada
San Diego, CA 92129
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University