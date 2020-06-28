11712 Vail Ct.

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Scripps Ranch - Beautiful and Nicely Updated 5 Bedroom, Spacious House! - This lovely home is located in the Miramar Ranch North community!



Two large living spaces

Brand new carpet throughout

New vinyl plank flooring in master bathroom

Gas fireplace

Bright and spacious kitchen with new cook top and new sink

Large Master bedroom with an en-suite & walk in closet

Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer Hook Ups

Two Car Garage w/ Driveway



Tenant Pays All Utilities

Tenant to Provide Own Refrigerator



Pets: Cats and Small Dogs Only - Subject to owner approval with pet application and additional deposit

Lease Term: One Year



Application fee: $30 per adult

Must have gross income of 3 times the rent, good credit, and good rental history to qualify.



Contact Lynne for private showing (760) 828-8259



This Property Is Professionally Managed by Ascent Property Management

CA DRE# 01992010



(RLNE5153481)