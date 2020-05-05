All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11669 Springside Road

11669 Springside Road · No Longer Available
Location

11669 Springside Road, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
11669 Springside Road Available 04/01/19 Sabre Springs 3 Bed, 2 Ba Ranch Style Home with Central A/C - Lovely 3 bedroom/2 bath single level home located in Sabre Springs. Newer remodeled custom kitchen with stainless appliances and lots of cabinets with pull out drawers. Tile floors and newer carpet in living room and master bedroom. Ceiling fans in all 3 bedrooms with remotes and gas fireplace in living room. Central heating and A/C, 2 car garage with auto opener. Private fenced yard with patio area and auto sprinklers. Convenient location, minutes off the 15 freeway. Home has peaceful mountain views and has been very well maintained.

To view this lovely home, give us a call at (619) 535-6530.

(RLNE2118513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11669 Springside Road have any available units?
11669 Springside Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11669 Springside Road have?
Some of 11669 Springside Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11669 Springside Road currently offering any rent specials?
11669 Springside Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11669 Springside Road pet-friendly?
No, 11669 Springside Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11669 Springside Road offer parking?
Yes, 11669 Springside Road offers parking.
Does 11669 Springside Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11669 Springside Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11669 Springside Road have a pool?
No, 11669 Springside Road does not have a pool.
Does 11669 Springside Road have accessible units?
No, 11669 Springside Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11669 Springside Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11669 Springside Road does not have units with dishwashers.
