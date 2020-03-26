All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:38 PM

11630 Miro Circle

11630 Miro Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11630 Miro Circle, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Scripps Ranch, 11630 Miro Cr, AC, Gas Log Fireplace, Garage, Community Pool and Spa! - Lovely, upper, unit in the sought after Miro / Ravel development of Scripps Ranch. Living room has vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan with a light fixture and faux wood vinyl floors. Dining room has vaulted ceilings. Kitchen has center island and ceramic tile counters. Bedroom #1 has a ceiling fan with a light fixture. Hall bathroom has a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has a ceiling fan with a light fixture, walk in closet, double sinks and a tub/shower combo. All windows have solar film on them. 1 Car garage plus 1 assigned parking space.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

(RLNE4367206)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11630 Miro Circle have any available units?
11630 Miro Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11630 Miro Circle have?
Some of 11630 Miro Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11630 Miro Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11630 Miro Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11630 Miro Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 11630 Miro Circle is pet friendly.
Does 11630 Miro Circle offer parking?
Yes, 11630 Miro Circle offers parking.
Does 11630 Miro Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11630 Miro Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11630 Miro Circle have a pool?
Yes, 11630 Miro Circle has a pool.
Does 11630 Miro Circle have accessible units?
No, 11630 Miro Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11630 Miro Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11630 Miro Circle has units with dishwashers.

