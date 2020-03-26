11630 Miro Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Scripps Ranch, 11630 Miro Cr, AC, Gas Log Fireplace, Garage, Community Pool and Spa! - Lovely, upper, unit in the sought after Miro / Ravel development of Scripps Ranch. Living room has vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan with a light fixture and faux wood vinyl floors. Dining room has vaulted ceilings. Kitchen has center island and ceramic tile counters. Bedroom #1 has a ceiling fan with a light fixture. Hall bathroom has a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has a ceiling fan with a light fixture, walk in closet, double sinks and a tub/shower combo. All windows have solar film on them. 1 Car garage plus 1 assigned parking space.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



