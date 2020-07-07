116 Redwood St

Amenities
Luxurious condo with a view - Property Id: 264995
One of a kind, completely remodeled condo in a quiet and upscale neighborhood. This property with a view is a quick commute to downtown and is pedestrian friendly.
The unit features a spacious living room with a fireplace, formal dining area, unattached one-car garage, and an office/den room in addition to the two bedrooms. Some extra amenities include a new air conditioning and general heating unit as well as washer and dryer in unit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/264995
