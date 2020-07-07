All apartments in San Diego
116 Redwood St
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:10 PM

116 Redwood St

116 Redwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

116 Redwood Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Luxurious condo with a view - Property Id: 264995

One of a kind, completely remodeled condo in a quiet and upscale neighborhood. This property with a view is a quick commute to downtown and is pedestrian friendly.

The unit features a spacious living room with a fireplace, formal dining area, unattached one-car garage, and an office/den room in addition to the two bedrooms. Some extra amenities include a new air conditioning and general heating unit as well as washer and dryer in unit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/264995
Property Id 264995

(RLNE5720885)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Redwood St have any available units?
116 Redwood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 116 Redwood St have?
Some of 116 Redwood St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Redwood St currently offering any rent specials?
116 Redwood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Redwood St pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 Redwood St is pet friendly.
Does 116 Redwood St offer parking?
Yes, 116 Redwood St offers parking.
Does 116 Redwood St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 Redwood St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Redwood St have a pool?
No, 116 Redwood St does not have a pool.
Does 116 Redwood St have accessible units?
No, 116 Redwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Redwood St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 Redwood St has units with dishwashers.

