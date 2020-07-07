116 Redwood St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Luxurious condo with a view - Property Id: 264995



One of a kind, completely remodeled condo in a quiet and upscale neighborhood. This property with a view is a quick commute to downtown and is pedestrian friendly.



The unit features a spacious living room with a fireplace, formal dining area, unattached one-car garage, and an office/den room in addition to the two bedrooms. Some extra amenities include a new air conditioning and general heating unit as well as washer and dryer in unit.

