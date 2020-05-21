1154 Sea Bird Way

Amenities

Gorgeous 4 Bedroom House in Ocean View Hills! Stunning! - Come enjoy the stunning panoramic views this home offers! Kitchen features an open lay out with stainless steel and beautiful granite counter tops. One bedroom and full bathroom downstairs would be a great guest room. Staircase separates the bedrooms and loft from the master suite for total privacy. Home sits in the well sought after community of Ocean View Hills. You won't be disappointed with what this home has to offer. Sorry, no pets. Refrigerator is not included. Central A/C. This property does accept housing assistance vouchers. Call us today for more information! SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf



No Pets Allowed



