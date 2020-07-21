All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:17 PM

11532 Alborada Dr

11532 Alborada Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11532 Alborada Drive, San Diego, CA 92127
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
11532 Alborada Dr Available 10/01/19 ***NEW LISTING: Gorgeous 4 Bedroom w/POOL in Westwood Legends*** - If you are looking for that hard to come by home in the Poway School District, look no further!! This spacious home is light and bright with vaulted ceilings and tile entry. Downstairs is complete with the formal living room, formal dining room, family room with fireplace, tons of cabinets in the eat-in kitchen with island/breakfast bar, den (no closet) with bathroom access, and laundry room. Sweeping staircase leads to spacious master suite with walk-in closet, circular tub, double sinks and vanity. 2 more bedrooms upstairs with ample closets and jack and jill, PLUS a bonus room w/ closet! Backyard -- perfect for entertaining with amazing view and pool! Resident has use of Westwood Club too! Top Rated Poway Schools: Westwood Elementary, Bernardo Heights Middle, Rancho Bernardo High.

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE5112867)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11532 Alborada Dr have any available units?
11532 Alborada Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11532 Alborada Dr have?
Some of 11532 Alborada Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11532 Alborada Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11532 Alborada Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11532 Alborada Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11532 Alborada Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11532 Alborada Dr offer parking?
No, 11532 Alborada Dr does not offer parking.
Does 11532 Alborada Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11532 Alborada Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11532 Alborada Dr have a pool?
Yes, 11532 Alborada Dr has a pool.
Does 11532 Alborada Dr have accessible units?
No, 11532 Alborada Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11532 Alborada Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11532 Alborada Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
