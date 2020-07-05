All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 11509 Alborada Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11509 Alborada Dr
Last updated November 28 2019 at 12:58 PM

11509 Alborada Dr

11509 Alborada Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Bernardo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11509 Alborada Drive, San Diego, CA 92127
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
***NEW LISTING: Spacious 4 Bedroom in Westwood Legends*** - If you are looking for that hard to come by home in the Poway School District, look no further!! This spacious two-story home is light and bright with dramatic vaulted ceilings and neutral paint. Great floor plan with a nice sized bedroom and bathroom downstairs; perfect for guests or as an in-home office. Formal living and dining with tons of windows. Kitchen features double oven, walk-in pantry, and breakfast nook. Family room has a fireplace and opens onto the patio. Sweeping staircase leads to spacious master suite with TWO walk-in closets, circular tub, and double sinks. Youll be surprised by the size of the two additional bedrooms upstairs so much space! Private backyard with a gazebo. Owner provides gardener. Three car garage and indoor laundry room. Residents have access to popular Westwood Club with great summer activities, swimming pool, tennis, sport courts and more! Pets on approval with deposit. Top Rated Poway Schools: Westwood Elementary, Bernardo Heights Middle, Rancho Bernardo High. Available Now. Dont miss your chance!

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE5319974)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11509 Alborada Dr have any available units?
11509 Alborada Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11509 Alborada Dr have?
Some of 11509 Alborada Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11509 Alborada Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11509 Alborada Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11509 Alborada Dr pet-friendly?
No, 11509 Alborada Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11509 Alborada Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11509 Alborada Dr offers parking.
Does 11509 Alborada Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11509 Alborada Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11509 Alborada Dr have a pool?
Yes, 11509 Alborada Dr has a pool.
Does 11509 Alborada Dr have accessible units?
No, 11509 Alborada Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11509 Alborada Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11509 Alborada Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Montecito Point
4179 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
KOLL Center
904 State Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University