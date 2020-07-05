11509 Alborada Dr

Amenities

***NEW LISTING: Spacious 4 Bedroom in Westwood Legends*** - If you are looking for that hard to come by home in the Poway School District, look no further!! This spacious two-story home is light and bright with dramatic vaulted ceilings and neutral paint. Great floor plan with a nice sized bedroom and bathroom downstairs; perfect for guests or as an in-home office. Formal living and dining with tons of windows. Kitchen features double oven, walk-in pantry, and breakfast nook. Family room has a fireplace and opens onto the patio. Sweeping staircase leads to spacious master suite with TWO walk-in closets, circular tub, and double sinks. Youll be surprised by the size of the two additional bedrooms upstairs so much space! Private backyard with a gazebo. Owner provides gardener. Three car garage and indoor laundry room. Residents have access to popular Westwood Club with great summer activities, swimming pool, tennis, sport courts and more! Pets on approval with deposit. Top Rated Poway Schools: Westwood Elementary, Bernardo Heights Middle, Rancho Bernardo High. Available Now. Dont miss your chance!



