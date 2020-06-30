All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
1150 Anchorage Lane
1150 Anchorage Lane

1150 Anchorage Lane · No Longer Available
San Diego
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

1150 Anchorage Lane, San Diego, CA 92106
Shelter Island

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
Show-stopping bay/ocean/city views, look no further! Welcome home to this bright and spacious single-story 3-bedroom 2-bath condo at the highly sought after Le Rondelet building in Point Loma Village. This condo boasts a resort-living lifestyle with fantastic walkability to everything Point Loma has to offer! Great restaurants, cafes, shopping, yacht clubs, a new brewery, and beautiful walking paths along the water all right outside your door. The property has updated kitchen cabinets, blackout blinds, lots of closet and storage space, wood floors, and new carpet. Le Rondelet is a secure and highly amentizied and secure condo building with a heated pool & jacuzzi, clubhouse, workout room, pool table room, and library. 2 assigned parking spaces included with the property. Contact property manager Mike Mora with HomeShield Property Management for more information and to schedule a showing. Hurry this one will go fast!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1150 Anchorage Lane have any available units?
1150 Anchorage Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1150 Anchorage Lane have?
Some of 1150 Anchorage Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1150 Anchorage Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1150 Anchorage Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1150 Anchorage Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1150 Anchorage Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1150 Anchorage Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1150 Anchorage Lane offers parking.
Does 1150 Anchorage Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1150 Anchorage Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1150 Anchorage Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1150 Anchorage Lane has a pool.
Does 1150 Anchorage Lane have accessible units?
No, 1150 Anchorage Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1150 Anchorage Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1150 Anchorage Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

