1150 Anchorage Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool pool table

Show-stopping bay/ocean/city views, look no further! Welcome home to this bright and spacious single-story 3-bedroom 2-bath condo at the highly sought after Le Rondelet building in Point Loma Village. This condo boasts a resort-living lifestyle with fantastic walkability to everything Point Loma has to offer! Great restaurants, cafes, shopping, yacht clubs, a new brewery, and beautiful walking paths along the water all right outside your door. The property has updated kitchen cabinets, blackout blinds, lots of closet and storage space, wood floors, and new carpet. Le Rondelet is a secure and highly amentizied and secure condo building with a heated pool & jacuzzi, clubhouse, workout room, pool table room, and library. 2 assigned parking spaces included with the property. Contact property manager Mike Mora with HomeShield Property Management for more information and to schedule a showing. Hurry this one will go fast!



Contact us to schedule a showing.