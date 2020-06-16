All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1145 Emerald St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1145 Emerald St
Last updated March 31 2020 at 11:14 AM

1145 Emerald St

1145 Emerald Street · (858) 633-7812
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Pacific Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1145 Emerald Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit Alley · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 875 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
**$169 A NIGHT ** 2 Nights Minimum up to 3 months Maximum. This rate based on off-peak nights. Sleeps 6. This is the perfect getaway! This home is brand new, filled with all new furnishings and decor. This two bedroom home has a unique layout, with two bedrooms including custom Queen bunk room on the entry level. Follow a spiral staircase to the second floor, where you'll find the kitchen and living area, and up one more level to a large roof deck with BBQ grill, heat lamp, string lights and views!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1145 Emerald St have any available units?
1145 Emerald St has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1145 Emerald St have?
Some of 1145 Emerald St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1145 Emerald St currently offering any rent specials?
1145 Emerald St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1145 Emerald St pet-friendly?
No, 1145 Emerald St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1145 Emerald St offer parking?
Yes, 1145 Emerald St does offer parking.
Does 1145 Emerald St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1145 Emerald St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1145 Emerald St have a pool?
No, 1145 Emerald St does not have a pool.
Does 1145 Emerald St have accessible units?
No, 1145 Emerald St does not have accessible units.
Does 1145 Emerald St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1145 Emerald St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1145 Emerald St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aspen Park
3505 Reynard Way
San Diego, CA 92103
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes
400 Prospect St
San Diego, CA 92037
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131
Mesa Vista
7980 Linda Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92111
Oliver Avenue II
2065 Oliver Ave
San Diego, CA 92109
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity