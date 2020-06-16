1145 Emerald St

Amenities

**$169 A NIGHT ** 2 Nights Minimum up to 3 months Maximum. This rate based on off-peak nights. Sleeps 6. This is the perfect getaway! This home is brand new, filled with all new furnishings and decor. This two bedroom home has a unique layout, with two bedrooms including custom Queen bunk room on the entry level. Follow a spiral staircase to the second floor, where you'll find the kitchen and living area, and up one more level to a large roof deck with BBQ grill, heat lamp, string lights and views!