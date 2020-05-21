All apartments in San Diego
11410 Elmstone Ct
11410 Elmstone Ct

11410 Elmstone Court · No Longer Available
Location

11410 Elmstone Court, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Available 6/1/2019, this spacious and lovely home is located in the desirable Scripps Ranch at a quiet cul-de-sac. Expansive kitchen, center island with granite counter tops, maple cabinets and travertine/marble floors. High ceilings with abundance of natural light. Large private yard with mountain views and mature trees. 4 large bedrooms with one bed and full bath down. Luxurious master bedroom with retreat area. Walking distance to Ellen Browning elementary school, community park and close to shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11410 Elmstone Ct have any available units?
11410 Elmstone Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11410 Elmstone Ct have?
Some of 11410 Elmstone Ct's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11410 Elmstone Ct currently offering any rent specials?
11410 Elmstone Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11410 Elmstone Ct pet-friendly?
No, 11410 Elmstone Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11410 Elmstone Ct offer parking?
Yes, 11410 Elmstone Ct offers parking.
Does 11410 Elmstone Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11410 Elmstone Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11410 Elmstone Ct have a pool?
No, 11410 Elmstone Ct does not have a pool.
Does 11410 Elmstone Ct have accessible units?
No, 11410 Elmstone Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 11410 Elmstone Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11410 Elmstone Ct has units with dishwashers.
