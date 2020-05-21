11410 Elmstone Ct

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Available 6/1/2019, this spacious and lovely home is located in the desirable Scripps Ranch at a quiet cul-de-sac. Expansive kitchen, center island with granite counter tops, maple cabinets and travertine/marble floors. High ceilings with abundance of natural light. Large private yard with mountain views and mature trees. 4 large bedrooms with one bed and full bath down. Luxurious master bedroom with retreat area. Walking distance to Ellen Browning elementary school, community park and close to shopping.