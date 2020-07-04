All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 11390 Turtleback Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11390 Turtleback Ln
Last updated April 20 2020 at 5:55 PM

11390 Turtleback Ln

11390 Turtleback Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Bernardo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11390 Turtleback Lane, San Diego, CA 92127
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4B/2BA w/ 2 Car Garage, Washer/Dryer and Large Yard! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Beautiful 4B/2BA house available for lease in Rancho Bernardo featuring approximately 1,903 SF of living space over two levels. Open living room features cozy fireplace, vaulted ceilings and large windows. Large backyard accessible through both dining and kitchen areas. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Laundry closet off of kitchen includes washer/dryer. Master bedroom located downstairs features extra closet space and attached bathroom with large shower stall. Great location in the High Country West community with easy freeway access!

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $3125
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PvSpjL9odvo
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Rancho Bernardo
- PARKING: Garage and driveway
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1981

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Fireplace and fountain are decorative only and not to be used. Whole house fan provided as-is and will not be maintained.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5686149)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11390 Turtleback Ln have any available units?
11390 Turtleback Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11390 Turtleback Ln have?
Some of 11390 Turtleback Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11390 Turtleback Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11390 Turtleback Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11390 Turtleback Ln pet-friendly?
No, 11390 Turtleback Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11390 Turtleback Ln offer parking?
Yes, 11390 Turtleback Ln offers parking.
Does 11390 Turtleback Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11390 Turtleback Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11390 Turtleback Ln have a pool?
No, 11390 Turtleback Ln does not have a pool.
Does 11390 Turtleback Ln have accessible units?
No, 11390 Turtleback Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11390 Turtleback Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 11390 Turtleback Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
KOLL Center
904 State Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University