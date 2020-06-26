Amenities
11387 Cadence Grove Way Available 07/01/19 Carmel Valley 3bed 3 bath - Beautiful Carriage Run walking distance to Ocean Air Elementary. Easy access to I-5 Fwy and Hwy 56. Nicely appointed home, not your average rental. Ready for move in beginning of July.
- Full bedroom and bath on 1st floor
- Spacious kitchen w/ Granite Counter Tops
- Refrigerator (included)
- Upstairs laundry room (full-size front-loading washer dryer)
- Porcelain tile in living areas Carpeted rooms and stairs
- Ceiling Fans
- Air Conditioning
- Plantation shutters/blinds
- Upstairs alcove large enough for small office or study area
- Large on suite master bath
- Easy care lush back yard w/area for personal gardening
- Modern colors through out
- 2 Car Garage with Epoxy Flooring
- Award winning Del Mar/San Dieguito school districts
TERMS: Minimum 12-month lease
APPLICATION PROCESS/REQUIREMENTS
- Each occupant over the age of 18 is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45.00 screening fee (this is non-refundable)
- All supporting documentation needs to be submitted before an application is considered complete
- Applicants must make a minimum 3.0 times the monthly rent in gross income ($12,900)
- Looking for good credit, good rental history and it must be verifiable
- If approved, we require deposit within 24 hours to take off the market or another applicant maybe offered the property
- This is a nonsmoking property no exception or "outside" smokers please.
-PET RESTRICTIONS: NONE ALLOWED
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call Tammy for appointment 760-580-0327
- PARKING: 2 Car Garage
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay all
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/minimum $100K liability. Must show proof prior to moving in.
Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.
*Sorry, we do not accept section 8 currently*
5th Avenue Property Management
CABRE 01904403
5th Avenue Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4944957)