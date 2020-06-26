Amenities

11387 Cadence Grove Way Available 07/01/19 Carmel Valley 3bed 3 bath - Beautiful Carriage Run walking distance to Ocean Air Elementary. Easy access to I-5 Fwy and Hwy 56. Nicely appointed home, not your average rental. Ready for move in beginning of July.



- Full bedroom and bath on 1st floor

- Spacious kitchen w/ Granite Counter Tops

- Refrigerator (included)

- Upstairs laundry room (full-size front-loading washer dryer)

- Porcelain tile in living areas Carpeted rooms and stairs

- Ceiling Fans

- Air Conditioning

- Plantation shutters/blinds

- Upstairs alcove large enough for small office or study area

- Large on suite master bath

- Easy care lush back yard w/area for personal gardening

- Modern colors through out

- 2 Car Garage with Epoxy Flooring

- Award winning Del Mar/San Dieguito school districts



TERMS: Minimum 12-month lease



APPLICATION PROCESS/REQUIREMENTS

- Each occupant over the age of 18 is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45.00 screening fee (this is non-refundable)

- All supporting documentation needs to be submitted before an application is considered complete

- Applicants must make a minimum 3.0 times the monthly rent in gross income ($12,900)

- Looking for good credit, good rental history and it must be verifiable

- If approved, we require deposit within 24 hours to take off the market or another applicant maybe offered the property

- This is a nonsmoking property no exception or "outside" smokers please.



-PET RESTRICTIONS: NONE ALLOWED



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call Tammy for appointment 760-580-0327



- PARKING: 2 Car Garage



- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay all



- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/minimum $100K liability. Must show proof prior to moving in.



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Sorry, we do not accept section 8 currently*



5th Avenue Property Management



CABRE 01904403



5th Avenue Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws



No Pets Allowed



