Last updated June 23 2019 at 9:46 AM

11387 Cadence Grove Way

11387 Cadence Grove Way · No Longer Available
Location

11387 Cadence Grove Way, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
11387 Cadence Grove Way Available 07/01/19 Carmel Valley 3bed 3 bath - Beautiful Carriage Run walking distance to Ocean Air Elementary. Easy access to I-5 Fwy and Hwy 56. Nicely appointed home, not your average rental. Ready for move in beginning of July.

- Full bedroom and bath on 1st floor
- Spacious kitchen w/ Granite Counter Tops
- Refrigerator (included)
- Upstairs laundry room (full-size front-loading washer dryer)
- Porcelain tile in living areas Carpeted rooms and stairs
- Ceiling Fans
- Air Conditioning
- Plantation shutters/blinds
- Upstairs alcove large enough for small office or study area
- Large on suite master bath
- Easy care lush back yard w/area for personal gardening
- Modern colors through out
- 2 Car Garage with Epoxy Flooring
- Award winning Del Mar/San Dieguito school districts

TERMS: Minimum 12-month lease

APPLICATION PROCESS/REQUIREMENTS
- Each occupant over the age of 18 is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45.00 screening fee (this is non-refundable)
- All supporting documentation needs to be submitted before an application is considered complete
- Applicants must make a minimum 3.0 times the monthly rent in gross income ($12,900)
- Looking for good credit, good rental history and it must be verifiable
- If approved, we require deposit within 24 hours to take off the market or another applicant maybe offered the property
- This is a nonsmoking property no exception or "outside" smokers please.

-PET RESTRICTIONS: NONE ALLOWED

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call Tammy for appointment 760-580-0327

- PARKING: 2 Car Garage

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay all

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/minimum $100K liability. Must show proof prior to moving in.

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Sorry, we do not accept section 8 currently*

5th Avenue Property Management

CABRE 01904403

5th Avenue Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4944957)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11387 Cadence Grove Way have any available units?
11387 Cadence Grove Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11387 Cadence Grove Way have?
Some of 11387 Cadence Grove Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11387 Cadence Grove Way currently offering any rent specials?
11387 Cadence Grove Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11387 Cadence Grove Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 11387 Cadence Grove Way is pet friendly.
Does 11387 Cadence Grove Way offer parking?
Yes, 11387 Cadence Grove Way offers parking.
Does 11387 Cadence Grove Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11387 Cadence Grove Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11387 Cadence Grove Way have a pool?
No, 11387 Cadence Grove Way does not have a pool.
Does 11387 Cadence Grove Way have accessible units?
No, 11387 Cadence Grove Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11387 Cadence Grove Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 11387 Cadence Grove Way does not have units with dishwashers.
