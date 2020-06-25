11382 Turtleback Ln

Amenities
Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 bath house! View View View! - In High Country West in Rancho Bernardo
Facing the Valley! Quiet house with great view!
Well maintained Community!
Turtleback elementary is just down the street!
Next to the school is the community Park
Park offers Tennis court, basket ball, Tot lot and many more!
Energy efficient and low maintenance yards
Impressed by the exceptionally high ceiling
Gorgeous wood flooring on the 1st floor
Huge island in kitchen,
together with plenty of cabinet space,
You will love cooking in this well equipped kitchen
We have a huge room and full bath on the first floor
2nd floor accommodate huge master bedroom
Master bedroom offers great view to the canyon.
You have to see to appreciate this great House.
