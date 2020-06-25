All apartments in San Diego
11382 Turtleback Ln
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:45 AM

11382 Turtleback Ln

11382 Turtleback Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11382 Turtleback Lane, San Diego, CA 92127
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

hardwood floors
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
tennis court
Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 bath house! View View View! - In High Country West in Rancho Bernardo
Facing the Valley! Quiet house with great view!

Well maintained Community!
Turtleback elementary is just down the street!
Next to the school is the community Park
Park offers Tennis court, basket ball, Tot lot and many more!

Energy efficient and low maintenance yards
Impressed by the exceptionally high ceiling
Gorgeous wood flooring on the 1st floor
Huge island in kitchen,
together with plenty of cabinet space,
You will love cooking in this well equipped kitchen

We have a huge room and full bath on the first floor
2nd floor accommodate huge master bedroom
Master bedroom offers great view to the canyon.

You have to see to appreciate this great House.
Call today to schedule your appointment
Top Notch Realty Inc.
858-715-0688

(RLNE4884898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11382 Turtleback Ln have any available units?
11382 Turtleback Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11382 Turtleback Ln have?
Some of 11382 Turtleback Ln's amenities include hardwood floors, playground, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11382 Turtleback Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11382 Turtleback Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11382 Turtleback Ln pet-friendly?
No, 11382 Turtleback Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11382 Turtleback Ln offer parking?
No, 11382 Turtleback Ln does not offer parking.
Does 11382 Turtleback Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11382 Turtleback Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11382 Turtleback Ln have a pool?
No, 11382 Turtleback Ln does not have a pool.
Does 11382 Turtleback Ln have accessible units?
No, 11382 Turtleback Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11382 Turtleback Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 11382 Turtleback Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
