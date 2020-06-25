11382 Turtleback Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities basketball court playground tennis court

Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 bath house! View View View! - In High Country West in Rancho Bernardo

Facing the Valley! Quiet house with great view!



Well maintained Community!

Turtleback elementary is just down the street!

Next to the school is the community Park

Park offers Tennis court, basket ball, Tot lot and many more!



Energy efficient and low maintenance yards

Impressed by the exceptionally high ceiling

Gorgeous wood flooring on the 1st floor

Huge island in kitchen,

together with plenty of cabinet space,

You will love cooking in this well equipped kitchen



We have a huge room and full bath on the first floor

2nd floor accommodate huge master bedroom

Master bedroom offers great view to the canyon.



You have to see to appreciate this great House.

