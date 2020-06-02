11375 Affinity Ct. #204

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful Affinity condo with ocean views & high end finishes - This condo is awesome! Great wood floors throughout (we do require that you provide rugs to help with sound absorption). Very nice paint scheme, different in each room. There is a very open layout in the common area, with a large living space, separate dining room & open kitchen. The kitchen has recently been updated with beautiful hexagon tile floors, shaker cabinets & there are stainless steel appliances including a gas range.



Bedrooms are spacious, and spread out over either side of the condo for ultimate privacy. The bathrooms have both been updated & there are gorgeous plantation shutters in each window. The master bathroom looks & feels like a spa! Washer & dryer is located in the unit.



A large patio spans the length of entire condo with entrances from both bedrooms and the living room. There is also easy access to the two car tandem garage, which also has additional storage space.



Included Utilities: Water/Trash

Pet Policy: 1 small pet upon approval at $45/month

Parking: Tandem garage provided at no extra cost to residents

Lease Term: Through July 15, 2020 OR July 15, 2021



AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your current and previous rental and employment history. We would like to see at least 12 months of employment history.



$40 non-refundable application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable. Applications will be processed in the order received (all information required must be present on the application in order for it to be considered complete). Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $99 tenant setup fee due with first months rent.



Service animals are permitted with required to be screened by petscreening.com. AMG Props has been authorized by the owner of this property to pursue legal action against any person providing falsified documentation proving service animal status.



If applicable **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program Included: In addition to rent, there will be $10 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



